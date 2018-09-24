COLUMBIA — More than 600 Department of Transportation employees are working in the Pee Dee to either repair washed out roads or try to keep highways open as the floodwaters from Hurricane Florence continue making their way to the coast.
DOT employees and state National Guardsmen on Sunday began building another flood barrier along U.S. 17 in Georgetown, where the Waccamaw River is expected to flood. The rivers overwhelmed by Florence's rainfall all eventually empty into the Atlantic Ocean at Winyah Bay by Georgetown.
Flood barriers along U.S. 501 in Conway are complete, allowing traffic to flow in two directions on the southbound side of the highway. That's intended to keep at least one route to Myrtle Beach open.
Where the water has receded, crews are making repairs, resulting in the number of road closures continuing to go down, according to the DOT.
Here's the latest by-the-numbers look at Florence's aftermath:
151
There were 151 road and bridge closures in the Pee Dee as of 4 p.m. Sunday, down from more than 230 a week ago. Interstate 95 remains open in South Carolina, but sections in North Carolina remain closed, starting at exit 13 across the border.
Drivers should expect traffic delays and impassable roads in the Pee Dee. Officials urge people to limit travel in Horry and Georgetown counties, especially, over the next few days due to severe flooding from still-rising rivers.
The status of major routes such as U.S. 501, U.S. 17 and S.C. 22 are expected to change frequently.
As of Monday morning, S.C. 22, known as the Conway Bypass, remained blocked between S.C. 905 and S.C. 90 due to flooding from the Waccamaw River. S.C. 9, a major route through the Pee Dee to North Myrtle Beach, is closed in several locations. S.C. 905, as well as S.C. 90, remain blocked in several locations from Conway the North Carolina border.
S.C. 99, known as the Pee Dee Highway, was completely blocked for 1.5 miles near Galivants Ferry, where it intersects with U.S. 501. Also along the Little Pee Dee River, S.C. 917 was closed for 2 miles near Mullins.
The state Department of Transportation has an online, real-time map of flooding-related closures.
511
The DOT also encourages drivers to use its free 511 mobile app or call 511 for updated road conditions. Since 24-hour operations for the storm began, the 511 call center has received more than 350,000 calls. The app has been used more than 208,000 times, according to the agency.
4
Pee Dee rivers and creeks were at flood stage in at least four monitored locations.
The Waccamaw River in Conway was almost 10 feet over its banks Monday morning and was expected to continue to rise through Tuesday. The forecasted high of 22 feet would be more than 4 feet above the record set after Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
The Great Pee Dee River near Pee Dee in Marion County was still almost 9 feet above flood stage, but it's down by several feet after cresting Friday at almost 32 feet, which is near a record high.
The Little Pee Dee near Galivants Ferry was still 6 feet above flood stage Monday morning. But it also continues to recede after cresting Friday at 17.2 feet, just above the previous record.
Lynches River at Effingham in Florence County had received to minor flooding by Monday morning, after cresting Saturday at nearly 3 feet above the flood stage.
13
Of the 13 emergency shelters open, two are for people with special medical needs. A total of 199 people are staying in the shelters.
9
The number of storm-related fatalities across South Carolina stands at nine.