Charleston County deputies said a motorist fired at least one gunshot into the rear of another vehicle in broad daylight Sunday while traveling on eastbound Interstate 526.
Little was known about the incident Sunday night, however, Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Roger Antonio said the incident was prompted by a near collision between the two cars around 1 p.m.
The victim's car, which was also carrying two juvenile passengers, nearly collided with another motorist's vehicle near the Ashley River Road exit, Antonio said. The nature of the near-collision was not immediately clear, and the makes and models of the vehicles were also not immediately known.
Following the near collision, however, the individual who filed the report with the sheriff's office said that the other vehicle fired one shot from behind right above the left taillight.
The person whose vehicle deputies said came under fire drove to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office on Leeds Avenue to report what happened.
Anyone with information about the incident may reach the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.