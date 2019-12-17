The Charleston area's explosive population growth has greatly increased traffic, spurring road projects that are requiring tri-county residents to sell homes, businesses and land they didn't plan to part with.

When private property is in the way of new and wider roads, the government can take it using a power known as eminent domain in exchange for payment and potential relocation assistance.

Most people never experience this, so most residents don't know what to expect when a road project impacts their property, but the number of such projects has been growing across Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. More than $2.7 billion in road projects are planned, and that's not including the proposed extension of Interstate 526 across Johns and James islands.

“This is massive. I’ve never seen anything like this in our area," said Abigail Walsh, a lawyer in Charleston since the mid-1990s who specializes in eminent domain cases.

The single largest road project, known as Lowcountry Corridor West, is expected to displace about 300 homes and businesses. It involves widening I-526 from West Ashley through North Charleston and redesigning the Interstate 26 interchange.

The last time so many people in the Charleston area were displaced by road construction was in the late 1960s when I-26 was completed to the Charleston peninsula. That highway, a second Cooper River bridge and the Septima P. Clark Parkway — also known as the Crosstown — all cut through existing neighborhoods in the '60s.

“I’ve been to a lot of community meetings and have heard a lot of negative experiences about people’s grandfather’s land being taken and them not being fairly compensated," said Richard Turner, Charleston County's deputy director for operations.

The good news for property owners in the path of road projects today is that federal regulations dating to 1972 mandate relocation assistance for residents and businesses, and levels of compensation that weren't required in the 1960s. In addition, environmental justice regulations that also didn't exist in the '60s require extra steps to aid disadvantaged communities that bear the impact of a road project — particularly if it's not the first time.

"We certainly didn’t have all the rules we have now to protect people’s rights," said Joy Riley, manager of the S.C. Department of Transportation's Lowcountry Corridor project. “A lot of this stuff came out of the civil rights movement."

The land needed for a road project is known as right of way. The process of acquiring such land can be complex, prompting DOT to produce a five-minute video and a 42-page brochure ("Highways and You") to explain the basics.

Paying top dollar

Financially, property owners can come out ahead when the government comes knocking. They can end up with more money than a property likely would be worth on the open market because the government must pay at least the appraised value, but an open market buyer would be unlikely to pay more than appraised value.

Owners and renters of homes and businesses can also get relocation assistance if their land is taken for a public project. That can mean rent subsidies if a comparable apartment in the same area costs more or if payments are necessary to move a person into a comparable home in the same community.

None of that, however, makes up for losing a home or land with historic or sentimental value or requiring elderly homeowners to relocate unexpectedly.

"I don't want the money," said James Blake, whose family land is in the path of a Charleston County project to improve the intersection of Central Park Road and Riverland Drive on James Island.

A preferred alternative

For property owners who don't want to sell, the first step is often to fight the road project itself, to argue against the plan that makes the taking of their land necessary.

Road projects typically start with multiple alternatives which are eventually narrowed down to a single "preferred alternative," and community leaders often get involved to argue for or against specific plans.

Blake's family has for more than two years been trying to convince Charleston County to adopt plans for the Riverland Drive intersection that have the least impact on their land. Blake has driven from his home in Columbia to at least seven public meetings in Charleston County during that time, but a final decision hasn't been reached.

"It's like you have this weight on your shoulders that just won't leave," he said. "We go to meetings, it gets discussed, and then no decision gets made."

In Mount Pleasant, residents of the historic Phillips Community have spent years watching Charleston County evaluate road plans for S.C. Highway 41 — plans that could widen the highway that runs through the middle of that community.

“It’s scary," said community leader Richard Habersham. "A lot of people are anxious, really anxious."

Like many communities founded in the late 1800s by formerly enslaved people, Phillips is home to lots of heirs' property, which can be jointly owned by dozens of people, adding much complication to issues of compensation for land. In addition, like many historic communities, there are homes and relatives on both sides of what was once a sleepy country road.

“Once they widen a road to four lanes, it can be the death of a community," Habersham said. "I remember when Highway 17 (in Mount Pleasant) was two lanes and there were homes all along there."

Sometimes, property owners with land at risk can spend years in limbo between the time they first learn of a road plan and the time a final decision on the path is made. For those who want to stay put, that can be stressful, but for those who already planned to sell their property, a looming road project can make an open-market sale all but impossible.

In those cases, property owners can seek a "hardship acquisition" in which the government agrees to buy the property before that would normally take place. That happened with several homes and approved developments on Johns Island and James Island in the path of the proposed extension of I-526.

Illustrating how losing land to a road project doesn't mean losing money, one waterfront home on Johns Island had been listed for sale at $1,275,000, but it was in the path of the I-526 extension and the owners couldn't sell it, even after dropping the price to $995,000 in late 2012. The following year DOT approved a “hardship acquisition” and bought the property for $1.6 million.

Putting a price on land

The government is required to pay at least the appraised value when it takes property for a public purpose. Often the government ends up paying more than appraised value in order to avoid a court fight.

Determining fair value can be more complicated than it sounds because appraisers often disagree. That's particularly true when just a portion of a property is being taken and the impact on the remaining property is part of the calculation.

Consider a recent dispute over a 5-foot strip of land along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant which was owned by the Charleston County School District.

The town needed the land for a road project and offered the district $118,000. The school district hired a law firm, and countered with a demand for $6.2 million.

The town and the school district spent nearly two years haggling over the price. After 20 months of litigation and 12 hours with a mediator, the two local governments agreed that $250,000 would be a fair price.

Law firm Williams & Walsh handled that case for the school district. Such cases are typically handled on a contingency basis, and the firm got 28 percent of the difference between the initial $118,000 offer and the final $250,000 paid to the school district.

“There’s a reason why we’re in business," Abigail Walsh said. “You need to hire a lawyer or at least consult with a lawyer experienced in eminent domain cases."

It seems clear that property owners, at the least, should not just accept the first offer for their property.

“If we have to go to court it’s going to cost us money," said Riley, the DOT project manager. "There’s a buffer there where we can negotiate with a property owner to avoid going to court."