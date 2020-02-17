You are the owner of this article.
Road closures, new parking and other changes coming with MUSC's new children's hospital

MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital (copy) (copy)
A serenity garden and outdoor play area is located off the 7th floor Atrium of the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

As the Medical University of South Carolina's pediatric and birthing facilities move to new digs this weekend, residents and patients should be aware of several changes, especially during the transition.

The MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital will open Saturday morning with some patients being admitted to the new center as it opens and others transferring from current facilities.

The new hospital will also include the Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion, which will handle complex pregnancies and neonatal care.

Here's a look at what's happening:

Pediatric emergency care

  • On or before 7 a.m. Saturday, use the current pediatric emergency department at 96 Jonathan Lucas St. 
  • After 7 a.m. Saturday, use the new pediatric emergency department at the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, 10 McClennan Banks Drive. 

Labor and delivery

  • Before 5 a.m. Saturday, go to the fifth floor of Medical University Hospital, 171 Ashley Ave.
  • After 5 a.m. Saturday, go to the new children's hospital, 10 McClennan Banks Drive. 

"It is particularly important that families bring car seats with them for the safe transportation of their child, should they be transitioned to the new facility while staying with us," hospital officials said. 

Road and campus closures

In addition to the new facilities opening, road closures and access to the MUSC horseshoe will bring minor disruptions to campus access Saturday. 

The Charleston Medical District Greenway will be closed to public access Friday evening and will reopen once patient transfers are done, hospital officials said. 

Ashley Avenue, from Calhoun Street to Bee Street, will close at 4 a.m. Saturday and is expected to reopen about 7 p.m. that day, officials said.

"However, the road will not reopen until all patient transport has been completed," officials said. "We appreciate the community’s support and patience during this critical process. This closure includes access to the MUSC horseshoe."

Patients or family members who need to access Medical University Hospital for admission or visits, adult emergency department services or other hospital business should use the entrances on Jonathan Lucas Street. 

Parking

  • All patient and visitor parking garages will be open throughout the process, but cars will only be able to enter and exit the Ashley Avenue parking garage through the Rutledge Avenue side, officials said. 
  • Parking for the new children's hospital is at the McClennan Banks Garage, 21 McClennan Banks Drive, officials said. It can be accessed via Bravo Street, Ralph H. Johnson Boulevard Drive or McClennan Banks Drive from Calhoun Street.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

