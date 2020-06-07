Rival protests march on Ravenel Bridge and to shopping center in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and against police brutality continued Sunday as rival groups marched in different parts of town.

The two groups disagreed over the right way to protest and share a message.

One protest, hosted by the Build-a-Brother Foundation, planned last week to meet at Memorial Waterfront Park at 3 p.m. and march up the Ravenel Bridge and back.

The group coordinated with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and promised to be peaceful and not to disrupt traffic.

Criticism over the protest surfaced on social media, with some saying the group shouldn't have collaborated so much with the police, and that its leaders were trying to co-opt the larger movement.

Another group then called for a protest at the same time, starting at the Walmart on U.S. Highway 17 and marching to Towne Centre. Around 50 people gathered at the Wando Crossing and started out about 3:30 p.m.

The group “Change is Coming” organized the protest, feeling the simultaneous march across Ravenel Bridge had lost the message.

“There was a lot of negative attention” around the protest at the bridge, said Charlie Em, one of the organizers. “We didn’t want to make it a big parade. It’s not a show,” she said.

“We’re pushing reform, pushing policy,” said Charles Dove. “We don’t want to live in fear. African Americans aren’t the only ones living in fear. Not only are we standing up for black people, we’re standing up for everybody.”

He hopes education can be a focus going forward, especially for young children. If police departments work with young children from all communities, hopefully neither side will be viewed with fear, he said.

AJ Gardner came to the protest in support as well as to encourage people to register to vote. He brought his children to the protest as well.

“We want to show them this country was founded on peaceful protest. They’re getting a history lesson,” Gardner said.

More than 100 people gathered at Memorial Waterfront Park as they prepared to walk the bridge to protest racism and injustices that continue to plague the nation.

The event was organized to peacefully protest against “the disregard of black lives in the judicial system, workforce, housing market, government and everyday life.”

The event hoped to demonstrate that change can be accomplished by people of different races and organizations coming together.

Protesters yelled Floyd's name and “black lives matter.”

Dominique Ladson of West Ashley said she attended the event to fight for the youth. She believes the protest should bring about tangible changes, such as less gentrification and more books in schools that teach African American history, ”from the beginning, not slavery.”

She hopes the demonstration gets at the root of the problem, saying, “I hope we dismantle white supremacy.”

Led by the Mount Pleasant police chief and civil rights activists, more than a thousand protesters trekked the bridge, marching in the pedestrian lane.

Police Chief Carl Ritchie addressed the tension over the day's protests.

"I get it. It’s too early," he said. "We’ve got to earn trust."

One man held a sign that read “being black shouldn’t be a death sentence.”

Marchers screamed chants for justice, including “black lives matter” and “no justice no peace, no racist police.”

One group protested from below the bridge. They stood on a boat holding up a “black lives matter” sign. Bridge protesters acknowledge the boaters with applause.

Before the event, Yndiah Jenkins had a table set up under the bridge. One man approached table, filled with juices, water bottles, and bug spray, asking if Jenkins wanted a donation.

“No,” she said. “Take what you want.”

Jenkins has been giving out free goods at area protests for several days. She came up with the concept of handing out items while trying to determine how she could help against the fight for justice. She reached out to Facebook friends for donations. To date, she’s used gifts from friends to buy $1,500 worth of items for marchers.

“I’m just excited and happy there are still good people in the world,” she said.

Jenkins, wearing a T-shirt featuring faces of black men killed by white police offers and others, wants to see tangible action taken toward justice in the nation. Locally, she said she’d like too see an audit of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

“Mount Pleasant sometimes gets a bad rap. I guess it's cause of the history," she said. "I want that to change.”

On the bridge march, one of the protesters felt faint and was nearly falling over as he reached the first diamond. He was determined to get to the top.

“You can lean on me,” Ritchie said, as the police chief grabbed the man's arm to help him make it to the top. After sitting on a bench and being checked by medical personnel, he was able to continue on.

As the march to Towne Centre got underway, Lucy Hutton said the issues raised by protesters have gone unnoticed too long. This is her first protest in the area after just moving back to town from Chicago.

“We’re right on time, but at the same time we’re entirely too late,” she said.

Jenna Jones Simpson Mulligan has a son and two grandsons. Her son is incarcerated. “Justice has been long overdue,” she said.

“I saw riots tear apart my hometown when I was 13 after Martin Luther King Jr. was killed,” said Mary Lee. “There’s no reason (Floyd) should have had to beg for his life.”

With her stood Danielle Warren, who struggled to speak through tears. Her children shouldn’t have to live in fear, she said.

“My son is 14. Already he knows he has to act differently, talk differently, walk differently than his friends who aren’t brown. If he doesn’t, there’s a greater chance he might not come home alive.”

“I’m matching for the same rights that my mother and grandmother did,” Warren said. “I’m here to show that I’m tired.”

After reaching Towne Centre, the other group turned around to retrace their steps.

“Make them uncomfortable, raise your signs higher,” a protester with a megaphone shouted as he led chants — “Black Lives Matter,” “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA,” and the names of Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Back at Wando Crossing, the Change is Coming organizers encouraged protesters to go further — attend town halls and other meetings to bring about effective change.

“There are a lot of people that don’t even realize they’re being racist. You have to put it in their faces,” said Charlie Em.

She shared that when she was visiting Charleston two years ago, she experienced racism at a chain fast-food restaurant. She and her white boyfriend saw an elderly white couple sit in a booth next to them and glance at them throughout the meal.

When Em asked if she could help them with something, the woman pulled her purse closer. Then, the woman went to the manager and said the couple was making her feel threatened and she wanted them to be asked to leave.

Em said that the manager told the woman if she felt that way, she should leave.

“That reminds me of the stuff my great-grandmother told me about. How is that still happening?” she said.

Dove said that as a make-up artist in department stores, customers would sometimes tell him they didn’t feel comfortable with him doing their make-up or touching him.

People ask when the marches will end, Em said. “It’ll be done when we don’t have to do this anymore,” she answered.

At the top of the bridge, the other protesters paused for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the amount of time the Minnesota officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck. Some knelt. Others held up fists in solidarity.

Ladson resident John Fludd said he had to be part of what he knew would be a historic moment. He grew up in Charleston and as a kid used to play beneath the old Cooper River bridges.

“I just knew I had to at all costs be a part of it. I knew it’d be a defining moment for the city,” he said. "I think history will judge us in 50 years ... and we’ll say we were on the right side of history.”

Acknowledging the split protests happening Mount Pleasant, Fludd said he has mixed, raw emotions regarding law enforcement. But he said protesters should welcome officers’ support.

“If we want unity, we can’t say no to their help,” he said. “They’re our employees.”

At the beginning of the demonstration, the African American Settlement Community Historic Commission, a nonprofit, announced a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.

“We want to be the town that was the first to put this resolution out,” said John Wright, president of the group. “I want Gov. (Henry) McMaster to know there’s a strong resolution coming out of Mount Pleasant.”