Rival protests march on Ravenel Bridge and to shopping center in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and against police brutality continued Sunday as rival groups marched in different parts of town.

The two groups disagreed over the right way to protest and share a message.

One protest, hosted by the Build-a-Brother Foundation, planned last week to meet at Memorial Waterfront Park at 3 p.m. and march up the Ravenel Bridge and back.

The group coordinated with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and promised to be peaceful and not to disrupt traffic.

Criticism over the protest surfaced on social media, with some saying the group shouldn't have collaborated so much with the police, and that leaders were trying to co-opt the larger movement.

Another group then called for a protest at the same time, starting at the Walmart on U.S. Highway 17 and marching to Towne Centre. Around 50 people gathered at the Wando Crossing and started out about 3:30 p.m.

The group “Change is Coming” organized the protest, feeling the simultaneous march across Ravenel Bridge had lost the message.

“There was a lot of negative attention” around the protest at the bridge, said Charlie Em, one of the organizers.

“We didn’t want to make it a big parade. It’s not a show,” she said.

“We’re pushing reform, pushing policy,” said Charles Dobe. “We don’t want to live in fear. African Americans aren’t the only ones living in fear. Not only are we standing up for black people, we’re standing up for everybody.”

He hopes education can be a focus going forward, especially for young children. “It’s hard to change a person’s mind once they’re 15, 16,” Dobe said.

If police departments work with young children from all communities, hopefully neither side will be viewed with fear, he said.

AJ Gardner came to the protest in support as well as to encourage people to register to vote.

He’s concerned many don’t realize polling places have changed. His hadn’t moved in 10 years before this upcoming election.

He brought his children to the protest as well. “We want to show them this country was founded on peaceful protest. They’re getting a history lesson,” Gardner said.

More than 100 people gathered at Memorial Waterfront Park as they prepared to walk the bridge to protest racism and injustices that continue to plague the nation.

The event was organized to peacefully protest against “the disregard of black lives in the judicial system, workforce, housing market, government and everyday life.”

The event hoped to demonstrate that change can be accomplished by people of different races and organizations coming together.

Protesters yelled Floyd's name and “black lives matter.”

Dominique Ladson of West Ashley said she attended the event to fight for the youth. She believes the protest should bring about tangible changes, such as less gentrification and more books in schools that teach African American history, ”from the beginning, not slavery.”

She hopes the demonstration gets at the root of the problem. “I hope we dismantle white supremacy.”

Led by the Mount Pleasant police chief and civil rights activists, hundreds of protesters trekked the bridge, marching in the pedestrian lane.

One man held a sign that read “being black shouldn’t be a death sentence.”

Marchers screamed chants for justice, including “black lives matter” and “no justice no peace, no racist police.”

Police cars blocked off one vehicular lane to ensure safety.

One group protested from below the bridge. They stood on a boat holding up a “black lives matter” sign. Bridge protesters acknowledge the boaters with applause.

Before the event, Yndiah Jenkins had a table set up under the bridge. One man approached table, filled with juices, water bottles, and bug spray, asking if Jenkins wanted a donation.

“No,” she said. “Take what you want.”

Jenkins has been giving out free goods at area protests for several days. She came up with the concept of handing out items while trying to determine how she could help against the fight for justice. She reached out to Facebook friends for donations. To date, she’s used gifts from friends to buy $1,500 worth of items for marchers.

“I’m just excited and happy there are still good people in the world,” she said.

Jenkins, wearing a T-shirt featuring faces of black men killed by white police offers and others, wants to see tangible action taken towards justice in the nation. Locally, she said she’d like too see an audit of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

“Mount Pleasant sometimes gets a bad rap. I guess it cause of the history," she said. "I want that to change.”

Police Chief Carl Ritchie addressed the tension over the day's protests.

"I get it. It’s too early," he said. "We’ve got to earn trust."

As the march to Towne Centre got underway, Lucy Hutton said the issues raised by protesters have gone unnoticed too long.” This is her first protest in the area after just moving back to town from Chicago.

“We’re right on time, but at the same time we’re entirely too late,” she said.

Jenna Jones Simpson Mulligan has a son and two grandsons. Her son is incarcerated. “Justice has been long overdue,” she said.

“I saw riots tear apart my hometown when I was 13 after Martin Luther King Jr. was killed,” said Mary Lee. “There’s no reason (Floyd) should have had to beg for his life.”

With her stood Danielle Warren, who struggled to speak through tears. Her children shouldn’t have to live in fear, she said.

“My son is 14. Already he knows he has to act differently, talk differently, walk differently than his friends who aren’t brown. If he doesn’t, there’s a greater chance he might not come home alive.”

“I’m matching for the same rights that my mother and grandmother did,” Warren said. “I’m here to show that I’m tired.”

After reaching Towne Centre, the other group turned around to retrace their steps.

“Make them uncomfortable, raise your signs higher,” a man with a megaphone shouted as he led chants — “Black Lives Matter,” “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA,” and the names of Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

At the top of the bridge, the other protesters paused for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the amount of time the Minnesota officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck. Some knelt. Others held up fists in solidarity.

Earlier on Sunday, around 150 protesters gathered at the Charleston Battery, facing off against a group holding a Confederate flag that often comes to the Battery on Sundays.

Saturday was a quiet day in Charleston, as a rumored protest never materialized due to a quick shower of heavy rain. It was the first day in more than a week that downtown Charleston saw no protests.

Protests began in the area May 30, where a large demonstration marched throughout the city. Later that evening, several shops and restaurants on King Street were damaged.

Gatherings continued throughout the week in Charleston, North Charleston and Summerville. Sunday marked the first gathering in Mount Pleasant.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.