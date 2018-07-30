Every August, Ian King knows who he's going to see in the emergency room at the Medical University of South Carolina: football players.
Though it's not quite the hottest month of the year in Charleston, August is when local schools start their football conditioning programs. King, an emergency medicine pediatrician at MUSC, said a grueling schedule of two-a-days often lands players, especially those who aren't in shape yet, in the hospital. High school players, who are not protected by NCAA rules, are the most in danger.
"It's a serious issue, and kids die from this every year," King said.
The Charleston area is already prone to plenty of sweltering days every summer, but a predicted increase in extreme heat days could push vulnerable populations to the brink. At the same time, rising temperatures from climate change means more demand for air conditioning among populations that already pay a large portion of their income on energy bills.
Between May and September 2016, there were 43 days in Charleston County where the daily maximum temperature exceeded 90 degrees. By 2026, that number could rise by more than half, to 66 days. That's according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's best-case scenario projections for future extreme heat days.
Higher temperatures mean more potential for heat illness. Heat illness runs on a spectrum from heat exhaustion — cramps, heavy sweating and weakness — to heat stroke, a much more serious condition that can result in organ damage.
King said a person with heat stroke "isn't acting mentally right. They're confused, sort of delirious, not making sense."
Other than athletes, those most at risk for heat illness include small children, the elderly and people with serious medical conditions. Farm workers, whose daily pay may depend on how long and fast they can work outside, are also at risk.
But for those without access to air conditioning or who can't afford to turn on their cooling, summer's high temperatures mean they may consistently be in danger of tipping over the precipice into heat stoke, a serious medical emergency, King said.
South Carolinians spent an average $1,753 per household on electricity in 2016, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the most of any state.
For the very poor, energy costs are a crippling burden, according to researchers with public finance and economics firm Fischer, Sheehan & Colton. The group has tracked energy affordability across the country since 2003.
The firm uses 6 percent of total income as the benchmark for an affordable energy cost. For those in South Carolina whose income is half or less of the federal poverty line, energy bills ate up as much a quarter of their income in 2017.
Those who live in manufactured housing, which is "the most energy-inefficient structure you can have," USC professor Conor Harrison said, also face exacerbated energy costs.
"You might be seeking ... an indoor temp that's pretty reasonable," said Harrison, who has studied energy affordability in the Carolinas. "You maybe happy with it being 78 (degrees), but three quarters of the energy that's being used may be going out through walls and poorly insulated roof and things like that."
Several programs around the Charleston area are geared toward helping low-income and isolated people get air conditioning and afford their power bills. Many power companies, including Berkeley Electric Cooperative and S.C. Electric & Gas, offer free home assessments with tips on improving insulation. Both companies also offer billing options that average out monthly payments so that customers aren't hit with unexpected spikes in the summer or winter.
"They just need to pick up the phone and call us," said Paul Fischer, a spokesman for SCE&G.
For some, getting an air conditioner in the first place is a challenge. That's the mission of Project Cool Breeze, which distributes in-window cooling units throughout the Lowcountry.
Started by state Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, the program distributes free units to seniors age 60 and older. Crucially, the units are Energy Star certified, meaning they won't draw as much power as outdated models.
Volunteers that help with distributions also offer tips on how to keep the temperature down inside during the summer. Demand for the units hasn't let up, Gilliard said — on a good day, volunteers distribute 100 air-conditioning units.
In emergency cases, they deliver directly to homes, sometimes at the request of a doctor who's worried about a patient staying cool.
"Project Cool Breeze is literally saving lives," Gilliard said.