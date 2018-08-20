When the city of North Charleston opened the new Ellis Park in Charleston Farms, some residents of the neglected neighborhood saw its arrival as a mixed bag.
Several who live nearby attended the park's opening and noted that it won't address many of the issues affecting their quality of life, such as public safety and enforcing city code at aging, rundown rental properties.
And the new park might even hurt their struggle with their biggest issue: affordability.
Charleston Farms, once a haven for the working class, is now facing the prospect of gentrification as the demand for housing in the city's trendy Park Circle area, just to the south, bubbles over.
The larger area around Charleston Farms is also one of the most affordable places to buy a home in the tri-county area, but median home prices have jumped by about 5 percent in the past year, according to the latest sales data from the Charleston Area Trident Association of Realtors.
Still, residents and property owners have seen rents in the neighborhood rise drastically during the past three years — from about $600 per month to about $900 per month for a two-bedroom.
Mayor Keith Summey said neighborhoods like Charleston Farms and Dorchester-Waylyn are some of the last in the city with truly affordable housing, but renters and homebuyers are deterred by the crime rates. What the city can do, and has done, is to shift the image by improving the quality of life for residents. One way to do that is to build parks. (The city built Waylyn Park in Dorchester-Waylyn in June).
But improving quality of life in areas where housing is still affordable does not come without hazard. The gentrification that has consumed the Park Circle area — where home prices are rising rapidly into the $400,000-range — has radiated north toward Charleston Farms, Summey said. Additionally, there are more people in the service industry looking for a place to live in North Charleston; $1,300 per month split among three people is attractive to restaurant workers.
The trickle-down effect is when landlords take advantage of the demand and effectively price out working families.
"It's not a simple answer," he said.
Summey added that he believes housing prices will eventually level out.
"Charleston Farms, at the end of the day, will be a better neighborhood," he said.
The new park is named for Charles William Ellis, a longtime Charleston Farms resident and neighborhood association leader. Before Ellis died in 2015, he fought for the quality of life of his neighbors and worked alongside the North Charleston Police Department to reduce crime.
Most current residents interviewed appreciated the park and wanted to thank the city for its efforts to improve Charleston Farms. But all harbored fears about how livable their neighborhood will continue to be if gentrification persists.
'It's really shocking'
Richard Robinson owns five rental homes and four apartment units in Charleston Farms. He's also the vice president of the neighborhood association and a longtime resident.
Within the past three years, Robinson has seen monthly rental prices jump by the hundreds of dollars. He has seen two-bedroom listings for $900 per month and three-bedrooms as high as $1,300 per month — about 50 percent more than what he charges.
Robinson said he deliberately chooses not to bring his rents up to what could be considered "market value." Instead, Robinson Business Services rents two-bedroom units for about $650 per month, while three-bedroom homes are around $725 to $750 per month.
"I try to provide affordable housing, which is way under what most landlords are renting for," he said.
Treva Williams moved to Charleston Farms when she and her husband decided it was time to purchase a home. They had been renting a three-bedroom in Wando Woods for $975 per month. They appreciated the low housing prices in Charleston Farms, but she said they really fell in love with the diversity of the neighborhood.
"It runs the gamut of housing," she said. "Some trailers are rented, some are owned. There are duplexes. Single-family homes. ... That's one of the things that I love about the neighborhood. It represents a diverse population of people."
The family found a three-bedroom, one-bathroom brick home at the southern end of the neighborhood. With interest, their mortgage came out to about $633 per month — much cheaper than renting across town. Williams' parents loved the neighborhood, too, and bought a similarly sized home across the street for $60,000.
Williams' parents got older and decided to move back to Kansas, so they sold it to the current owners for around $65,000. Those owners, Williams learned, had tried renting the house for $1,250 per month to a single mother. (Many of her neighbors are single, working mothers, Williams added).
"It is really shocking," she said. "I just can't believe we expect people to rent at that level. ... I don't know how they do it to be honest."
'I'd like it to be thriving'
Sandra Davis, a retired nurse with the Medical University of South Carolina, bought her Charleston Farms home 32 years ago. She, too, has heard of rental prices increasing sharply, from the $600s to the $900s. But what disappoints her most, she said, is the inequity of city services among neighborhoods.
She specifically pointed to Oak Terrace Preserve, a newer neighborhood just south of Charleston Farms, across Filbin Creek and Interstate 526. The newer neighborhood has had a park, much nicer than her new Ellis Park, she said. The neighborhood has sidewalks, something Charleston Farms lacks.
What upsets her most, she said, was the city's code enforcement. Oak Terrace Preserve has clean yards and streets. Davis believes the multiple landlords in Charleston Farms are skirting code violations — the yards of some renters, she said, are littered with trash and debris.
"I believe (Charleston Farms) could be a really nice area to live," she said.
State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, grew up in a large white house his mother rented on Sumner Avenue in Charleston Farms.
His childhood memories in the 1990s consisted of riding his bike down to Filbin Creek and playing with neighborhood kids, mostly other African-American children. He graduated from North Charleston High School in 2007, and his mom moved out of the house shortly after.
Pendarvis recalled a time when the family's landlord cryptically told his mother, "This place is going to change." He was referencing a round of recent zoning decisions made by the city to turn Sumner Avenue properties from residential to business. Today, more than a decade later, a Bojangles has replaced the white house where Pendarvis grew up.
"A lot of the decisions that are being made that are going to affect neighborhoods are made years in advance," Pendarvis said. "By the time residents find out, it's too little too late. We didn't know. Knowledge is critically important."
Pendarvis ran for City Council in 2015 and later for the state's House of Representatives in 2017, and during those campaigns, he met some residents of Charleston Farms who had lived there for 60 years — long enough to remember when Remount Road was a dirt road. They remembered the closure of the Charleston Naval Base in the 1990s and the "white flight" that followed. The Charleston Farms crime and drug problem increased in recent years. And now, issues with rising rents affect residents.
"I would just like it to be thriving," said Pendarivs, who moved back to the neighborhood after graduating from law school. "The truth is rental rates are directly correlated with jobs. ... If people aren't able to live here, then they can't work here. It starts there — with an affordable place to live."