A wounded newborn right whale calf got a shot of antibiotics late Wednesday. But its prognosis is still poor.

A search team found the calf and mother offshore near the Georgia-Florida border and a veterinarian used an air gun to deliver the medicine.

The hope is to keep the wounds from getting infected, according to a NOAA news release.

The calf had been cut through the lip, apparently by a boat propeller. The wounds might not be repairable and could keep it from feeding. The newborn is only about a week old.

Saving the calf, if it can be done, is considered critical because the mammoth whales are on the edge of extinction. So few females remain that some environmentalists believe the species might already be doomed. The calf was the fourth newborn spotted this year.

It doesn't appear searchers are able to tell how the injuries might affect its ability to nurse now or feed in the future, said Lauren Rust of the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network.

Air and water crews from multiple agencies continue to try to track the calf and its mother that has been nicknamed Derecha, which is Spanish for "right."

Plentiful before being hunted nearly to extinction by whalers in the 19th and 20th centuries, right whales are the rarest of the large whales, with only about 450 known to be alive, including about 100 mature females.

Right whales migrate seasonally between rich feeding waters off New England and warmer calving waters from South Carolina to Florida. Pregnant females make the 1,000-mile expedition so close to the coast that a mother and newborn calf pair was spotted in 2005 in the breakers off Pawleys Island near Georgetown.

Don't approach the whale or whales to determine whether there's an injured calf, which would be against federal law. Report sightings to 1-877-942-5343.