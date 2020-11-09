You are the owner of this article.
Rifle Range Road partially closed through midday Tuesday for sewer line repair

Mount Pleasant police webref web recurring (copy)

Rifle Range Road in Mount Pleasant will be partially closed through midday Tuesday, police said.

Mount Pleasant police reported a sewer line break on the road around 3 p.m. Monday. The northbound lanes between the Isle of Palms Connector and Venning Road are closed Monday night and through midday Tuesday for repair work, according to police.

While the southbound lanes of Rifle Range Road will be open, police ask that residents avoid the area and plan alternate routes. Detours and delays are expected, police said.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

