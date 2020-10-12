Rifle Range Road in Mount Pleasant reopens after sinkhole repaired

Rifle Range Road in Mount Pleasant is reopen shortly after being closed Monday due to a sinkhole.
Mount Pleasant police reported Monday at 1:20 p.m. the road is back open to traffic after the S.C. Department of Transportation repaired the sinkhole.
The sinkhole had impacted traffic earlier Monday, causing Southbound Rifle Range to be closed between Cultivation Lane and 6 Mile Road, according to Mount Pleasant police.
The sinkhole formed in a traffic circle at the entrance to the Liberty Hill Farm subdivision, police said.
Rifle Range Rd. southbound is closed between Cultivation Lane and 6 Mile Rd. due to a sinkhole forming at the traffic circle on Rifle Range Rd. @chstrfc ^wm pic.twitter.com/C3wPxMTbwh— Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) October 12, 2020
Mount Pleasant Senior Police Officer Bill Martin said officers were helping to guide drivers around the hole but had to shut southbound traffic down completely shortly before 1 p.m. due to the volume of vehicles trying to come through.
All southbound traffic had been diverted back north toward Hamlin Road, Martin said. The road was initially expected to be shut for several hours while SCDOT crews assessed the damage and worked on a fix.
James Law, a SCDOT spokesman, said earlier Monday crews were dispatched to the site but didn't yet know what caused the sinkhole to form.
Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. contributed to this report.
This story is developing. Check back for more.