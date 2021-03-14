Ridgeville residents want more but don't want to be the next Summerville

RIDGEVILLE — Witnessing the growing pains — some say overgrowth pains — in Summerville has served as a cautionary tale for Ridgeville residents.

They like they idea of being close to shopping and hospitals, but not the traffic, gnarly roads and noise that comes with what's been seen in recent decades.

“I really don’t want to see Ridgeville get to that point,” said Tonie Felder, a longtime Ridgeville resident.

Summerville started as a quaint, small retirement and vacation village outside Charleston. It has since grown into a booming community with more resources but also greater traffic and affordable housing concerns.

Ridgeville sits 8 miles from Summerville’s town limits. That means locals like Felder and others worry about history repeating itself.

Others say it's already too late. A Walmart distribution center was recently announced. The center is slated to bring 1,000 jobs to the Ridgeville area by April 2022. It will be located just a few miles from the downtown area.

"No matter what they want, it’s not going to stay as it is,” said Christina Yagman, who runs an Italian restaurant called Christina’s Pizzas and Subs in Ridgeville.

More broken cars

The town was founded in 1897. It was called Ridgeville because it was located on a ridge between Cypress Swamp and Four Holes Swamp. According to the town’s historical marker, it had flourishing timber and turpentine industries and was once a popular spot for day trips and “pleasure parties.”

The best way to describe Ridgeville today is that it feels like one of those towns a family might stop by or pass through on an extended road trip. If they did, it would likely be at Carter’s Fast Stop, a bright red-roofed gas station in the middle of the downtown and one of the area’s largest businesses.

The rest of the downtown buildings have sort of an aged look to them. They’re all single-story spaces, so there aren’t any towering apartment buildings or complexes. There also aren’t any giant parking lots, just spaces where someone could hop in and out of a store really quick.

The Vaughan’s General Store building stands out. It’s an old red-brick building with sort of late 1980s sign attached to it listing its products such as groceries and lumber. Next to it is another brick building with the same sign that reads Vaughan’s Furniture.

For the past 30 years Bill Thomas has had his tire-repair business, Bill’s Enterprises, a few miles from Ridgeville’s downtown. Residents call him “the tire man.” His home and tire shop sit on School Street. The road is lined with trees, churches and homes with huge yards.

Bill’s at first glance looks like a regular single-story brick home. But behind a fence in its backyard is a metallic two-bay garage surrounded by tires. The business’s sign stands out in the mostly residential road.

Thomas is also a man of faith. He doesn’t open his shop on Sundays and Wednesdays. Thomas said he believes God placed him in his current location to be of service to others.

While business has been good, it’s also an indicator of a growing problem he said he has noticed. More and more people are coming to him regularly with rim and tire damage, especially those new to the area.

They blame the potholes created by frequent truck traffic. The Ridgeville area has seen more heavy industrial trucks from various sand mines around the town’s outskirts and construction-centered companies.

“Rims are really expensive,” Thomas said, adding that he's lost count of how many he's had to replace.

For some cars, they can run as high as $1,000 each, Thomas said.

By the numbers

From 2010 to 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that Summerville’s population grew from around 40,000 to more than 52,000. This has resulted in ongoing struggles and discussions around traffic.

In Ridgeville, looking at the population alone isn’t much of an indicator of growth. In the same timeframe, the town’s population has sat between 1,900 and around 2,000 residents, according to the Census Bureau.

Bill’s Enterprises is also not too far from where the new Walmart distribution center will be built. The space will be at the Ridgeville Industrial Campus off of U.S. Highway 78.

At the crossing of the campus’s entrance with U.S. 78, the heavy vehicle movement is apparent. Trucks are constantly moving in and out of the area headed toward nearby Interstate 26.

Kenneth Green runs a small automotive repair shop on Jared Lane, a dead-end street that trucks have to pass to get between I-26 and the industrial campus. On any afternoon, it’s easy to hear trucks repeatedly passing by from Jared Lane. Pointing to some of the patched roads nearby, Green said it took months for someone to repair a huge pothole.

Like Thomas, he gets a lot of customers having issues with flat tires resulting from road damage. He knows it comes from all the truck movement, he said.

“A car can’t tear no road up,” he said.

An easy fix just starts with there being more conversations. That way, he said they can raise concerns about the need for street lights, better drainage or road repairs. But he welcomes the much-needed jobs the construction and new companies will bring to the area.

Thomas isn’t opposed to growth. But he doesn’t see how an area like Ridgeville can grow without changing drastically from its rural small-town origins. When he looks at areas like Summerville, he said he sees the challenge in managing growth.

So he said he isn’t sure how it would be possible for Ridgeville to be different.

“There’s no proof in the pudding,” he said.

What the county sees

Dorchester County has spent more than 25 years making progress in expanding public water services to more rural parts of the county.

While there is still a long way to go on that front, County Council Chairman Bill Hearn said the increase in water connections has provided more opportunities for growth.

He and other officials have been letting people know for a long time that the growth was on the way. A lot of residents likely got comfortable because for years not much was happening in the area, according to Hearn.

“That was before the water,” he said. “We’re very serious, change is coming.”

The Dorchester Reach waterline was the most recent tipping point. The line stretches more than 10 miles from Harleyville to a 750,000-gallon elevated storage tank at the Ridgeville Industrial Campus.

The new water supply at the campus brought in Sundram Clayton, an India-based machine manufacturing company that provided 130 jobs to the area. The Walmart distribution center is the biggest company with plans for the campus. It will take up 30 percent of the space there.

The plan is to entice even more companies to the space. But county officials are hoping to get ahead of more major traffic concerns in the Ridgeville area, especially before the Walmart Distribution Center increases movement.

More than $32 million in funding between the county, the state highway department and U.S. Department of Transportation is planned for road-improvement and widening projects. Ridgeville arterial roads such as S.C. Highway 27, U.S. 78 and Interstate 26 are the main focus.

According to the S.C. Department of Transportation, the Ridgeville I-26 corridor generates around 169,000 daily trips. With the Volvo Cars Ridgeville Campus also sitting across I-26, more traffic is inevitable, said John Truluck, the county’s director of economic development. The car factory employs nearly 1,500 people.

“Growth in these areas is important to provide living and employment opportunities in close proximity to each other for these populations,” said Kiera Reinertsen, the county’s director of planning and zoning.

Dorchester is also currently reviewing the language around rural zoning districts to address commercial uses to make sure those spaces are properly located.

“All of this is being done to ensure there is a public approval process before most development can occur in the rural areas,” Reinersten said.

Imagining a different future

A couple of months ago, Vaughan’s General Store permanently closed in Ridgeville. It was the only place in town where residents could get groceries nearby. Today only the sign and the empty building remain.

But opinions on the store were split. Some felt the prices were too high and others felt the store had to be a little more expensive because it didn’t have a lot of resources compared with a Walmart or Target.

“It’s overpriced for us up here because what else do we have?” Felder said. “Cake mix was five dollars a box.”

Regardless of opinions, one of the most common concerns now is the need for a grocery store.

Driving through the downtown area in the middle of the day, there isn’t necessarily a lot of activity now. At the community center there’s a lone police car in the parking lot. Residents said they went from having two police officers in town to one after one of the officers passed away from COVID-19.

Besides the occasional car passing by, the area is quiet in the middle of the afternoon. A lot of the buildings remain abandoned after former businesses closed down.

Tucked away in the downtown area is a seven-table restaurant called Hutch’s Kuntry Kookin. It’s the kind of restaurant where customers call in to find out what's on the daily menu.

After the lunch rush, workers get a break as the number of customers dwindles. As construction in the Ridgeville area brings an influx of workers, the restaurant has seen an increase in lunchtime business.

Felder works at the restaurant alongside Summerville residents Denise Hutchison and Dolly Bernier. With all the growth that’s going on, Felder said she feels like one day she’s going to wake up and be told to move away.

“Because we really don’t know what’s going on in town,” she said.

What she and others do know is what the area needs. A grocery store is just part of it. During their break, the three women discussed the need for more health care options with all the conversations around growth.

Like many other Ridgeville residents, Felder drives the hourlong route to the Medical University of South Carolina in downtown Charleston. So she wishes there were more flagship clinics or hospitals nearby.

As they screened calls from customers about the daily menu, more public transportation was a concern that came up as well. A small, affordable grocery store would be ideal, they said. Though Vaughan’s was expensive, it was there.

“Anything you needed was in there,” Felder said.

The workers also said they think most of the things they need will come in time as the area grows. But they aren’t sure when that will be.

They also agreed that, right now, growth in the area feels a little fast. So there is a fear that if the town doesn’t get its own improvements first, it could get lost in the growth.

“It’s going to take the small-town feel away,” Hutchison said.

After they cleaned up parts of the restaurant and served a few elderly customers who came in, the three women envisioned a more small-town-centered growth for the area's future. They saw one where some of the old abandoned buildings could become new restaurant options or new event spaces. They said they would prefer this instead of seeing the buildings destroyed and replaced with commercial spaces.

They also don’t want the growth to happen too fast or have too many outside entities like McDonald's coming in because they don’t want it to be like Summerville’s North Main Street, where traffic routinely gets heavy. The road connects to I-26 and includes access to a Walmart and a neighboring Target.

To put it plainly, a lot of the Ridgeville residents dance between wanting their cake and eating, too. To get the kind of jobs and resources they hope for, it does mean the town likely will look different.

And most realize that. But those who welcome the change and county officials are banking on the growth being managed in a way that maintains Ridgeville’s more rural identity.

Wait and see

For Chloe Cole, the owner of a downtown Ridgeville hair salon on Church Street called The Rabbit Hole, an indicator of that growth came when she wanted to mail a bill through the business's mailbox across the street.

“I could not get across the road,” she said.

It was around rush hour and the usual slow-moving town had back-to-back vehicles coming through. Though she said it felt silly, she eventually had to give up and decided to do the small street-crossing task at another time.

Cole and her business partner Karen Morris recently decided to remodel and rename their salon because it sat attached to a closed and vacant business.

A lot of longtime residents also weren’t even aware the business existed, Cole said. The building has been a salon in its current location for more than 18 years.

It originally was called the Sandlapper, but the two women renamed it The Rabbit Hole Hair Studio this year and painted it black to make it stand out more. Now, the salon has more of an Alice in Wonderland feel.

Morris and Cole took over ownership of the salon around four years ago after the previous owner decided to get out of the hair care business. For a downtown that doesn’t see much excitement, the salon owners’ remodeling work on the business stands out.

“And more people are moving out here,” Morris said.

So they want to bring in new customers as well. They and others want to see the town grow so that the community has more resources and things to do.

Cole said she understands the fear surrounding changes in the community. But she said she also thinks the growth can be good if it's controlled and community members have a say. So the Ridgeville area is still enticing younger people to invest in the community.

As Cole and Morris were finalizing their remodeling improvements, they sat and thought about the area’s changes. Right now, they’re hearing some anxiety and pushback from customers about switching to online appointment bookings.

Cole said that once they sit down and explain the process to clients and ask the customers to be patient with them, they’ll adjust. The same can be said for the growth in town.

“I just wonder what it will look like in 10 years,” Cole said.