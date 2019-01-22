Authorities said Tuesday they are investigating the slaying of a Ridgeville man who was shot and killed in a cemetery during the weekend.
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office deputies, who are investigating the incident as a homicide, said they received a report Saturday afternoon of a man who had been found dead in Shuler Cemetery, at 514 Shuler Lane in Ridgeville, off Old Gilliard Road.
Carli Drayton, spokeswoman for the agency, said the deceased was identified as Steven Lincoln Jr., 29, who died of gunshot wounds.
No arrests had been announced as of Tuesday afternoon, and a motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Lincoln's death is the first reported homicide investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in 2019 and the fifth in the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.