A ride-share driver fatally shot his passenger Tuesday night after an altercation in his car, Charleston police said.

Officers were called about 11:45 p.m. to a parking lot at 2770 Maybank Highway on Johns Island, according to a Charleston Police Department incident report.

They found the driver standing outside of a blue Chevrolet Cruze holding a cellphone, the report said.

The victim, identified in the report as a 51-year-old man, was found unresponsive in the car's back seat, the report said. He suffered apparent gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

"Investigators believe an altercation occurred inside the ride-share vehicle between the driver and the customer, which led to the driver shooting him," said Charles Francis, a police spokesman.

The driver, identified in the report as a 44-year-old man, had not been charged as of Wednesday night.

Police have not determined whether the killing was an act of self defense or which ride-share service employed the driver.

The shooting was the second homicide investigated by Charleston police in 2020 and the sixth homicide in the tri-county area so far this year, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.