SUMMERVILLE — In the most contested mayoral race in over 40 years, longtime town Fire Chief Ricky Waring emerged victorious from a four-man field vying to lead Flowertown as it grows at a rapid pace.
Waring beat out Dorchester County Councilman Bill Hearn and was distantly followed by two political newcomers — local musician Fleming Moore and real estate agent Brandon King — in a competitive and expensive race sure to shape the town's future.
"I couldn't be more excited," Waring said. "Now that I got elected, my next step is to try and do some of the things I said I would do during the campaign."
A town of fewer than 3,000 people for more than a century, Summerville’s population has grown exponentially to more than 56,000 during the past decade. Planning estimates say the town could top 60,000 people in the next three years.
That growth has naturally created growing pains, namely in infrastructure and traffic concerns that dominated the campaign.
Now, Waring is the man officially tasked with solving those problems. He has served in nearly every position of Summerville town government — as its fire chief for more than 20 years, its public safety director for three years, and the town operation director before he retired. He also served on Town Council for eight years from 2003-11.
Hearn congratulated Waring on a well-run campaign, and said that while disappointed, the town is in capable hands for the next four years.
"I don't think there's any doubt that we ran our campaign exactly as we set out to do it," Hearn said upon conceding the race. "We did it with dignity, honor, civility and positivity."
Unofficial results gave Waring 3,266 votes; Hearn, 3,005; Moore, 354; and King, 283.
Three of the town's six council seats were also up for election, though only two were contested. In District 2, former town Councilman Terry Jenkins defeated incumbent Christine Czarnik in a rematch of the 2015 election. Jenkins served two previous terms on council.
In District 4, incumbent Bill McIntosh easily defeated challenger Glenn Zingarino in a race defined mostly by barbs traded between the two candidates on social media.
District 6 incumbent Bob Jackson ran unopposed, and will serve his third term on council.
The mayoral inauguration is scheduled for the first Wednesday in January. Since that falls on New Year's Day in 2020, however, an amendment may be made at the November council meeting to do the official change in administration after Mayor Wiley Johnson opted against seeking re-election.