SUMMERVILLE — Lifelong resident and longtime town employee Ricky Waring was sworn in as the new mayor of Flowertown on Thursday, ushering in an era of change for the growing town after four tumultuous years under former Mayor Wiley Johnson.

Waring, 71, campaigned on a platform of getting the town — and Town Council — on the same page before addressing the issues of growth and traffic that will surely dominate his first term. His message Thursday struck the same chords.

"Thank you for trusting us, the newly elected council and myself, and allowing us to move this town forward hopefully in the right direction for the next few years," Waring told a crowd of nearly 200.

"We have a great town," he continued. "Summerville is a great place. ... I've been here all my life and it's a great place to be."

Waring, who has served in nearly every role of Summerville's government, emerged victorious in the most contested and expensive mayoral election the town had seen in over 40 years. The longtime town fire chief, public safety director and town councilman beat out Dorchester County Councilman Bill Hearn by 262 votes in the Nov. 5 election, and the two were distantly followed by political newcomers Fleming Moore and Brandon King.

Reunifying Town Council — which swore in former council member Terry Jenkins and incumbents Bob Jackson and Bill McIntosh on Thursday — may not be as difficult as Waring initially thought when he began his mayoral campaign in September 2018. All six members have known Waring for an extended period of time, and several members publicly supported his candidacy.

That respect and institutional knowledge may allow the new council to more quickly devote its energy to growth and traffic, which arose to the forefront of debate during the campaign.

"We may not always get along, but when we disagree, we'll do it without beating each other up (in public)," Waring said. "The town has grown so fast it's unbelievable ... we'll try and deal with some of those things over the next few years and see if we can't do something to make things better."

A town of fewer than 3,000 people for more than a century, Summerville’s population has grown exponentially to more than 56,000 during the past decade. Planning estimates say the town could top 60,000 people in the next three years, which has naturally created growing pains.

More cars fill Summerville's roads than ever before. Construction projects like the third phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway extension — the completion of which Waring said during the campaign would be one of his top priorities once elected — have been bogged down in federal permit gridlock since 2006. Simply, the town is struggling to keep up.

Jenkins, who served on council from 1992 to 1999 and from 2011 to 2015, said the process of trying to get back into the flow of council business has been time-consuming, but he and the rest of the council are ready to get started.

"I think we're ready to get going in a real positive fashion," he said. "The most important thing for this council is right off the bat to show that we are unified, that we are consensus builders."

Councilman Aaron Brown, who supported Waring during the campaign, was not up for reelection in 2019. But after four years of a divided council often involved in public disputes with Johnson, Brown said he left Thursday's ceremony motivated and energized for the future.

"(Waring is) a fair, honest, down-to-earth guy. He's a listener and he'll bring the council together," Brown said. "Already the members of the council, everybody basically trusts him."

The honeymoon period for Waring won't last long, as his first official meetings as mayor begin Monday with standing committee meetings. The first council meeting of his tenure will be at 6 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of 200 S. Main St.