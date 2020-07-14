Richland sheriff opens probe into potential misuse of county government credit cards

COLUMBIA — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Tuesday his department launched a criminal probe into allegations that county officials misspent public money on their government credit cards.

The investigation will cover any official — either on council and among county staff — who has used a government-issued credit card, a spokeswoman for Lott said.

It’s unclear exactly what prompted Lott to step in, or if the investigation was prompted by any specific purchases. In a brief email to Richland County council members on Tuesday, County Administrator Leonardo Brown said only that Lott had “receipt of information” that spurred him to open a probe.

The council is expected to discuss the county’s use of spending cards during a meeting Tuesday night.

In a July 10 memo, Brown said the county's spending card program would benefit from tighter scrutiny. He stressed that too much deference is given to council members, who are allowed to give themselves cards and aren't always required to provide receipts for their purchases.

Brown recommended the council give staff the authority to create a stricter policy covering spending cards.

An aide to Brown referred questions to county spokeswoman Beverly Harris. Harris in a statement said Brown would welcome an investigation that helps bring improvements to the county's spending practices.

Some on the council want to take it a step further.

Councilman Joe Walker said the council ought to disband its use of spending cards, and limit the amounts of discretionary spending available to council members.

If the proposal receives support from his colleagues on the council, Walker expects it will be reviewed by the county's finance committee. He said he welcomed the sheriff's probe into county spending.

"We need finality to some of these dangling issues that the county just can’t seem to get behind," Walker said.

Questions regarding public spending by Richland County council members have swirled for years.

The Post and Courier in 2018 reported that — after giving themselves the authority to spend up to $100,000 in discretionary public funds — council members used their government cards to book out-of-state trips, fuel up their personal vehicles and buy near daily meals from restaurants that ranged from fast-food joints to pricey steakhouses.

Councilwoman Gwen Kennedy spent nearly $1,000 at clothing and apparel stores, purchases she later reimbursed when she realized she “pulled the wrong card out,” she said at the time.

More recently, The State newspaper reported on charges to a drive-in movie theater and charges from Councilwoman Dalhi Myers for an overseas trip to Greece.

Myers told The State newspaper a mistake was made, and that some of her purchases should not have been approved by county staff. She also repaid the county her expenses from the Greece trip, The State reported.

Both Myers and Kennedy lost primary election bids to keep their seats last month.

In an interview Tuesday, Paul Livingston, chairman of the county council, insisted that, if used properly, there’s nothing wrong with county officials carrying a government credit card to help handle day-to-day purchases.

“But if any one of us don’t use it appropriately, we ought to be held accountable,” he said.