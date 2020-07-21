Richland schools pass on 5-day, in-person learning and opt for hybrid, online classes

COLUMBIA — More than 50,000 Richland County students would return to classrooms on a part-time basis only when coronavirus cases begin to abate after leaders of its two districts cautioned Tuesday the climate remains too dangerous for any type of in-person learning this fall.

Their decisions were based on feedback from parents, faculty, staff and students, who in multiple surveys expressed reservations about going back into schools five days a week.

Rather, both districts, which rank among the state's 10 largest, would adopt a phased-in approach that begins with online learning exclusively and then blends in-person learning based on disease incidence rates. Richland and Lexington counties account for nearly 15 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases

If the plans by Richland School Districts One and Two are put into place, they'd become the latest to buck a recommendation by Gov. Henry McMaster that every South Carolina school offer the option of in-person teaching five days a week.

Parents in both districts also have an option to enroll their students in a virtual school format that would run for the duration of the academic year.

Lexington One, another district among the state's largest, also discussed a hybrid teaching plan Tuesday when classes resume to see how school handle the virus before starting five-day in-person classes.

District reopening plans must win approval from the S.C. Department of Education before they become official.

“The progression of learning will continue,” said Sandy Brossard, chief of learning and teaching in Richland One that has more than 23,00 students. “When we began this process, we determined it was essential to create an adaptive plan that can evolve based on science and circumstances.”

District One Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said an Aug. 31 student start date would allow “our year to get started in earnest” and accommodate scheduling, device distribution and other logistics, while District Two Superintendent is eyeing Aug. 31, Sept. 2 or Sept. 8 as possible start dates, Superintendent Baron Davis said.

"Being able to push the start back gives us an opportunity to give our parents time to think critically about the decisions they're going to make," he told board members Tuesday.

Officials said their proposals reflect what faculty, parents, staff and students requested.

Richland School District Two got more than 50 comments from parents, all of them urging officials to be judicious as they decide to put students back behind desks.

“Your board can not meet in person due to restrictions on public gatherings. To open schools and mandate that my child participate in any form of in-person gathering would be hypocritical and a death sentence to medically fragile members of my family,” parent Catherine Williams said.

More than 2,500 people watched the two meetings held virtually.

"We are working tirelessly to change our plans and answer all those questions," said Ann Lynch Sheley, Richland Two's assistant superintendent for academics.

The boards convened just a few hours after Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos endorsed McMaster’s call during a visit to Columbia.

“For the sake of our kids, for the sake of their well-being, governor, the president and I believe you’re 100 percent right in making the decision to get our kids back in the classroom here in South Carolina,” Pence said at the outset of a roundtable meeting in Columbia with policymakers and education leaders.

Richland Two, which serves just more than 28,000 students in the rapidly growing northeast, found in a recent survey that 55 percent of them said they were either “comfortable” or “very comfortable” resuming in-person learning, though just a third of parents and 27 percent of staff members felt the same way.

Ultimate authority to approve school reopening plans rests with Molly Spearman, the state’s Superintendent of Education.

Though McMaster asked her to only greenlight proposals that include at least the options of fully virtual and five days a week, Spearman told superintendents last week she’ll OK any hybrid plan that includes some type of in-person component and articulate how they’ll transition to traditional schooling when infection rates fall.

District leaders hope that happens quickly, but aren’t going to rush back into corridors.

“If scientific evidence bears fruit and it is shown very clearly, we want to be able to move our pre-K through Grade 5 children into a more traditional kind of environment” as soon as possible, Brossard said. “We would not consider this aspect unless it shown we can provide for the safety and well-being of our children and our staff.”