Richland library branch closed after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

RCOLUMBIA — The Richland Library system has closed its Eastover branch until Saturday after a staff member there tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The employee, who was not identified, came into contact with a "small number" of customers, though an exact number was not immediately known.

Staff members who may have interacted with the person who tested positive are self-quarantining, library officials said.

During the closure, customers will not be be able to return items or retrieve holds through curbside locations until operations resume.

The 608 Main St. site is extending pick-up dates and holds and due dates.

In addition to requiring all customers over the age of three to wear face coverings, the Eastover branch quarantines materials for 96 hours prior to recirculation and limits the number of patrons and staff in public spaces.

The branch is one of four that has been opened for limited indoor browsing, from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, matching the hours at Richland County Northeast and the system's Sandhills site.

Indoor browsing is also permitted at the Main Street location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

A complete schedule and updates to the library's programming and operational changes can be found on its website.

Meanwhile, all 10 branches within the Lexington County Public Library system are open, though face coverings are required when inside.

Last week, Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said all local government buildings will remain closed for in-person services until at least January to prevent possible COVID-19 exposure as the result of holiday gatherings, but that decision does not affect the library, which runs independently.