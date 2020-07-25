Richland deputies didn't used to tape interviews. It may have undermined a rape case.

The caller to 911 reported the rape a little before 6 a.m. Her neighbor at a Columbia apartment complex had banged on her door wearing a torn bra and no underwear. The woman was bleeding from the top of her head.

Later that August 2015 morning, Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Clarke arrived at a hospital to speak with the woman. She told Clarke she was asleep on her couch when she awoke to two men inside her apartment in the middle of the night. They proceeded to sexually assault her.

The woman said she did not get a good look at the attackers. She had her hair in front of her face and was told not to look. The men also wore hoodies in the dark room, Clarke wrote in a summary of their conversation. One man called himself "Kewon," she told Clarke.

That afternoon, Clarke sat across from Kewon English in a police station. The officer, a self-described large man with a deep voice, was a senior investigator in the department’s special victims unit. He was known for his ability to get confessions.

Clarke lived up to his reputation that day. He not only secured a confession from English, the teen led him to a second suspect named Earl Powell. That night, Powell also signed a statement admitting guilt.

Within 24 hours, Clarke had two suspects in custody.

Exactly how Clarke convinced them to confess is unknown, and those conversations are now the crux of lawsuits filed against Clarke and the Sheriff’s Department. Powers and English have accused the detective of coercing them into admitting guilt and are now suing for damages, insisting they are innocent.

A prosecutor eventually dropped the charges against them and the case never went to trial.

Clarke maintains he arrested the right people for the crime, and he strongly denies that he forced anyone to confess.

But a valuable tool to settle the dispute does not exist: The detective did not record the conversations. He didn’t have to. At the time, the Sheriff’s Department didn’t require deputies to tape interviews.

South Carolina law to this day does not demand that police record interviews or interrogations, although it is generally accepted as a best practice. Officers in the state are reluctant to require it, in part, because of concerns it will create another way to dismiss a case, causing another crime to go unpunished.

Conflicting memories

The woman told Clarke that she had left her back patio door unlocked that night. Her teenage son did not have a house key to the northwest Columbia apartment, located between the Saluda and Broad rivers.

When the intruders woke her up, one pointed a gun at her. They then forced her to have sex with them.

Before leaving, the men took nearly $500 in money orders from the apartment. The woman, who was in her late-30s, was already behind on rent, Clarke wrote in his notes. She told him one of the attackers hit her on the head with a pistol.

Later that day, Clarke spoke with the woman's son.

The teenager said he and English were hanging out at English’s nearby home just hours before the assault. They listened to music and smoked. A guy nicknamed “Smooth” was with them, too.

English and “Smooth” were there when the woman’s son fell asleep about 11 p.m. but not when he woke up around 7 a.m., the teenager told Clarke, according to a summary of their conversation written by the detective.

He told Clarke the other teens had not mentioned going to his mom's apartment that night, and he did not tell "Smooth" or English that the patio door had been left unlocked.

Still, Clarke became suspicious of the pair.

The detective started with the Sheriff’s Department in 2003 and rose through the ranks, gaining accolades from superiors who lauded his investigative skills in performance evaluations. One wrote that Clarke had a knack for going for the “jugular” of the cases he worked on and that he understood “the need to document an investigation.” Another praised Clarke’s professional demeanor with the public.

Sometimes those interactions led to discipline for Clarke. Internal department investigations faulted the deputy for using profanity toward a person, telling a woman she could go to jail if she did not settle a payment dispute with a dog groomer and discharging pepper spray into a crowd while breaking up a party to get people to move faster. He went on departmental probation for the last interaction.

English said he and his mom had just come from the grocery store when deputies, including Clarke, pulled up to their home.

Much of what happened next is disputed.

English laid out his version of events in a sworn affidavit filed in connection with a lawsuit over his arrest. He said officers told him to hand over the money orders and questioned him about the crime from the night before. English said he had no idea what they were talking about and he told them that.

The officers then took him to a nearby police station.

“I asked if my mom could come with me, and they said no, because I was under arrest,” English, who was 16 at the time, said.

The Richland Sheriff's Department station was busy when Clarke and English arrived. The department did not have designated rooms to interview suspects at the station, but Clarke found a place for them to talk. English agreed to the interview and to have his DNA taken, documents show.

English said Clarke and another deputy started to question him. The teenager said he told the officers he did not know anything and asked for an attorney, and his mother, "numerous times."

English said he asked to go home and was told he could if he gave the deputies the information they wanted and signed a statement. He said he agreed to sign and, soon after, Clarke put a piece of paper in front of him.

“I signed the statement without reading it, because I just wanted to go home,” English said.

Clarke said English helped lead deputies to the teenager nicknamed “Smooth,” whose real name is Earl Powell. They arrested Powell, then 18, later that same day.

Powell's version of what happened next also comes from an affidavit related to his lawsuit over the episode. The teenager said he had just returned home from a long day of helping someone move when the officers arrived. They took him to the department's headquarters where he also agreed to a DNA swab and an interview.

Like with English, Powell said Clarke and another deputy questioned him. The conversation started around 11 p.m.

In his affidavit, Powell said he too denied knowing anything about what occurred and became tired as the interview went on. The teenager said he was living with his grandmother at the time and the deputies told Powell he would never see her again if he didn't tell them what they wanted him to say.

Powell said he told the officers he would give them a statement if he could go home. Clarke put one in front of him and told him if he signed it he could go home. Powell said he asked for an attorney but Clarke denied him one. The teenager said he was so physically exhausted that he signed the statement without reading it.

Clarke, through an attorney, declined to comment. But in his version, from a 2019 deposition, he said both English and Powell corroborated each other's stories and “never once hesitated.” English put himself inside the apartment, Clarke said, and Powell could not have been “more laid back,” almost bragging as he told the story of what happened. The investigator said he knew then that he had the right guys.

Clarke said the teenagers never asked for attorneys. If they did, he said he would have allowed them to talk with one. He denied that he ever told them they couldn't go home until they signed written statements.

"It would be unethical," Clarke said. "Never something I've done and never something I will do."

After the interviews, the detective arrested the teenagers and took them to jail.

An encounter

In May of 2016, nine months after the arrests, English’s public defender, Robert Bank, was eating dinner at a Columbia restaurant.

He had recently received DNA results from the Richland County prosecutor on the case. They showed that none of the evidence collected from the scene, including from a rape kit, could be linked to either Powell or English. The results had instead pointed Clarke to another suspect.

Powell and English were still in custody.

Clarke was at the restaurant, too. When he saw Bank, he approached the attorney to talk, Bank wrote in a sworn affidavit. Bank said Clarke then proceeded to tell him “several times” that he thought English was innocent. The investigator asked that he keep the conversation between the two of them, Bank said.

Clarke, in his deposition, said he did not remember the conversation with Bank, but acknowledged he would hang out at the restaurant and see attorneys there.

“I would never say that,” Clarke said when asked if he recalled telling Bank that he thought English was innocent.

Days later, Bank said he spoke with Meghan Walker, the prosecutor on the case, and asked her to dismiss the charges against English.

She did not, but a month later English was released on bond, given an ankle monitor and put on house arrest. Powell was later also released on bond.

In December of 2016, Walker dropped the charges against English and Powell, nearly 18 months after they were arrested.

The former prosecutor, who is now the executive director of the State Ethics Commission, declined to comment.

So did Bank, and Powell’s attorney, Luke Shealey, due to the ongoing state and federal lawsuits, which allege negligence, wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution in the case. The suits seek unspecified damages.

Clarke questioned the person whose DNA was found at the crime scene. He was later arrested for that rape, but charges against him were also dropped, records show.

The charges against Powell and English were expunged, meaning the county sheriff’s department, clerk of courts and solicitor’s office have either destroyed or are unable to release records from the case. Some documents have been filed as part of the ongoing lawsuits. FITSNews first reported the existence of the lawsuits.

Kyle White, an attorney who is representing English and Powell, declined to make them available for interviews.

In an email, White said his clients were “illegally coerced into signing false statements” by Clarke and then were “arrested for, jailed for, and prosecuted for" sex crimes they did not commit.

Clarke, in his deposition, said that the DNA results only showed him that Powell and English’s DNA was not at the scene. It in “no way cleared them of anything by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

The detective was asked if he still believed that English and Powell committed the crime.

“100 percent,” Clarke said.

“So you don’t think those charges against them should have been dropped?”

“No,” the investigator replied.

Stalled legislation

In January 2015, nearly seven months before English and Powell were arrested, state legislators introduced bills that would have required that police interviews involving cases of rape and other felonies be audio or video recorded.

Both stalled and eventually died in committees.

James Smith, who served more than two decades in the S.C. House, sponsored one of the bills.

“Fundamentally, we all ought to want a justice system that treats everybody the same,” the Columbia attorney and 2018 gubernatorial candidate said. “One way to help ensure that is to record these interviews and interrogations.”

South Carolina is one of 25 states that does not require the recording of certain interrogations or interviews of suspects, according to the Innocence Project, an organization that seeks to free people who are wrongfully incarcerated.

Representatives for the South Carolina police chiefs, law enforcement officers and sheriff’s associations said they are generally supportive of recording interviews and interrogations, but are against any requirement in state law that forces police to do so.

Jarrod Bruder, executive director of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, said that along with concerns about the overall costs for departments, he fears that requiring officers to record will create an opportunity for cases to be dismissed if every single moment of an interview or interrogation is not caught on tape.

“We cannot be so demanding on what has to be on the camera that we lose the overall case because of technicalities," he said.

In May 2018, the Richland Sheriff’s Department directed that interviews with suspects of major crimes, including homicides and sexual assaults, be taped when conducted in a “facility that has department issued recording equipment when practicable.”

The department’s policy adds, “Such electronic recordings can help protect both the suspect(s) and interviewing officers against potential assertions of police coercion or related interrogation misconduct, and to increase the likelihood of successful prosecution.”

Sheriff Leon Lott did not respond to an email seeking comment and Capt. Maria Yturria, a department spokeswoman, declined to make him available due to the ongoing lawsuits. But in a statement she said the conversation about recording interviews began after the department implemented body cameras.

“We started to record interviews because it just made sense,” Yturria said.

Since 2015, Clarke was promoted to sergeant supervisor of the department’s special victims unit, a position he currently holds.

In his deposition, the detective said he was a “very big fan” of the new recording policy. The benefit of audio and videotaping interviews, he said, is that it provides a record of exactly what happened.