COLUMBIA — Oakley is an 18-month-old black English Labrador retriever.

Like most puppies, she'll roll over for belly rubs or enthusiastically hold out a paw to be shaken.

Yet her life is anything but carefree.

She’s one of just 21 dogs nationwide specially trained to detect electronic signals emitted by computers, external hard drives and other gear — tools that in the wrong hands can have devastating consequences.

Now a member of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Oakley’s primary use is the collection of evidence in child pornography investigations. She’s able to sniff out the origins of thumbnail sized memory cards and hidden cameras that are otherwise impossible to detect and will start her assignment this weekend.

“We now have a new weapon to use,” Gov. Henry McMaster said during a Tuesday news conference, where Oakley was introduced. “It’s hard to find some of those things. They can escape detection, but they cannot escape the nose on Oakley. This is a great benefit to the people in our state.”

Flanking McMaster was Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and founders of Defenders for Children, a Greenville-based child-abuse prevention nonprofit that donated the dog at a cost of about $23,000, including training.

Last year, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office became the first agency in South Carolina to obtain an electronic detection dog through Defenders for Children. A third one is expected to be in action at an Upstate department in early 2020.

Lott said he attended a fifth-grade DARE graduation program earlier Tuesday morning, where he was reminded of the significance Oakley’s work will play. Oakley will become the department’s 17th K-9 officer.

“As I watching these young, innocent kids, it just made me realize we need to do so much to protect them,” Lott said. “We’ve got monsters right in our communities that are preying on young kids.”

As Lott spoke, he held his thumb and index finger about an inch apart, holding a tiny memory card above his head.

That device is capable of storing up to 200,000 images and can easily be stashed away during searches.

“She’s being trained to work with us and do search warrants and find little tiny devices like these that monsters use,” Lott said.

Authorities declined to say exactly how the dogs can pick up the electronic signatures, but Lott said Oakley will be offered to partnering agencies or federal investigators.

Toni Clark, who established Defenders for Children in 2010 with her husband, Ken, said the organization hopes to put electronic detection dogs in as many police agencies as possible.

“Too many children are being hurt out there in the public, in our communities, in our nation and we rely on law enforcement to solve those problems,” she said. “We have to do our part to help; otherwise, it’s not going to work.”