COLUMBIA — A state senator laid into the Richland County's board of elections on Wednesday, voicing frustrations over 1,040 misplaced votes last year and publicly questioning the competency of one of the appointed board members.
Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who was elected in a special election last year, criticized the entire county election board for its spotty history, but took direct aim at Shirley Mack, one of the four current members.
"I came here to find out why the election process in Richland County is so screwed up, and I found out why," Harpootlian said, after a lenthly back and forth with Mack.
"You're not suited to be on this commission," he added.
