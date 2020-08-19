Richland County deputy arrested, charged with domestic violence

A Richland County deputy has been arrested and charged with domestic violence, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Aly H. Brun, 26, of the Richland County Sheriff's Department was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence after an Aug. 8 assault, a SLED release said.

According to an arrest warrant, Brun had formerly lived with the assault victim and had a 4-year-old child with the individual. The child was present when the assault occurred, the warrant said.

The assault took place in the parking lot of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department during the child's custody exchange and was captured on a Lexington Police Department officer's body camera and the camera in the officer's car. Two bystanders also took video of the incident.

The warrant says Brun pushed the woman and grabbed her from behind, taking her to the ground, due to a fight with Brun's current girlfriend. He placed his hands around the woman's neck, making it difficult for her to breathe, the warrant alleges.

According to the warrant, Brun threatened to kill the woman and she later had visible injuries on her neck.

SLED agents investigated the case after a request from the Lexington Police Department.

Brun's case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

No further information was available Wednesday morning.