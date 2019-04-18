More than a year after being cleared of charges in the sweeping S.C. Statehouse corruption probe, Richard Quinn, known as one of the South's top political kingmakers, was indicted Thursday on 11 counts of perjury and one count of obstruction of justice.
The indictments accuse Quinn of lying during two appearances before the state grand jury a year ago in cases against former state lawmakers Jim Harrison, John Courson and Rick Quinn, his son. Courson and Rick Quinn are among four lawmakers to resign from office after guilty pleas in the probe.
Harrison was sentenced to 18 months in prison on perjury and misconduct in office charges in October. Harrison is the only person to receive a prison sentence in the investigation.
Quinn, 74, faces up to 55 years in prison if convicted on all the perjury charges and up to 10 years on the obstruction charge, handed down based on allegations that his "incomplete and evasive" testimony thwarted the investigation, according to the indictment.
"Quinn repeatedly claimed to suffer from memory problems and health issues that hindered his memory, however, witnesses' testimony before the grand jury and evidence gathered, contradicts his claim," the indictment says.
A bond hearing has not been scheduled, according to a news release from 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who is overseeing the probe that dates back to 2013.
Previous corruption charges against Quinn, including illegal lobbying and conspiracy, were dropped in 2017 as part of a guilty plea deal with Rick Quinn. Rick Quinn agreed to resign as a lawmaker after pleading guilty to misconduct in office.
At the time, Richard Quinn's political consulting firm, Richard Quinn & Associates, agreed to pay fines and restitution totalling $5,500 for illegal lobbying.
As part of his deal, Richard Quinn — who represented some of South Carolina's most influential politicians, businesses and state agencies — agreed to testify before a state grand jury.
That testimony landed Quinn in legal trouble again.
Quinn learned about the indictments from a reporter. He said he was not expecting the new allegations from Pascoe.
"I'm surprised," Quinn answered, adding that he needed to gather more information about the indictments before commenting further.
Quinn's clients have included S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, the late U.S. Sens. Strom Thurmond and John McCain, and the late President Ronald Reagan. He also represented Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, AT&T, University of South Carolina and the State Ports Authority.
The indictments accuse Quinn of lying while testifying in front of the state grand jury in Columbia in April and May 2018.
Harrison worked for RQ&A while he was in the Statehouse. Harrison told grand jurors he worked only on political campaigns, but other witnesses said he met with the firm's corporate clients. Quinn said Harrison worked on campaigns as well along with some legal work.
This story is developing and will be updated.