Efforts have been underway along Reynolds Avenue to renovate old buildings with new uses. Today, a mixture of new and longtime businesses fill the strip where city officials, community leaders and residents hope for change.
Here's a look at 17 buildings on the strip and their current status:
Lowcountry Lemonade
The one-story structure at 2025 Reynolds Ave. houses Lowcountry Lemonade, a beverage company, and also offers commercial kitchen space. Additionally, the front part of the building currently serves as a campaign office for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Djum
Djum, a dance studio, moved into the building at 2023 Reynolds eight months ago. Djum offers women-only classes that engage dancers in full-body workouts. The building also has free commercial space.
Daddy's Girls Bakery
The building at 2021B Reynolds used to house Deans, a former clothing company, but it will soon welcome a bakery. The building was largely dilapidated until it was purchased by Metanoia, a community nonprofit that renovated the structure. Daddy's Girls Bakery will soon take residence, offering an assortment of cakes, chewies, cupcakes and chocolate-covered treats. The back of the building contains classroom space for Metanoia. The building still has available commercial space, where Metanoia hopes to house a minority-owned business.
Quan's on King, Metanoia
The structure at 2021 Reynolds recently welcomed Quan's on King, a cafe that offers pizza, and Japanese and Korean foods. The building also houses Metanoia. The upstairs houses one of the nonprofit's employees, with available bunk space for church groups that visit to conduct neighborhood cleanups.
Metanoia-owned building
Fronted by a colorful mural of children, the old laundromat at 2019 Reynolds was purchased and refurbished by Metanoia. The nonprofit doesn't have any current tenants but bought the site to help keep the neighborhood affordable as prices begin to rise.
Reynold's Laundromat
The business at 2017 Reynolds is one of the few that has survived the area's decline and has operated along the corridor for at least two decades.
St. Matthew Baptist Church
The church at 2005 Reynolds has been in the neighborhood for decades and remains a vibrant congregation. In January, the church hosted Lowcountry Voices, a multicultural and ethnically diverse choir. The event brought more than 1,000 guests to the community.
Old drug store
This two-story building at 2000 Reynolds rests at the heart of the corridor, previously serving as a drug store. It sat vacant for decades before Mike Veeck, former co-owner of the Charleston RiverDogs, purchased the property several years ago and had it renovated to include four apartment units and commercial space. Veeck hopes the space can house a drug store or grocery store. The building is expected to be open by December.
Smitty's Barbershop
The multi-use storefront building at 1941 Reynolds houses Smitty's Barbershop, Trinity Prayer Warrior Ministries and Celebration Station Christian Fellowship.
JR Rowell Printing
The print shop at 1929 Reynolds has operated since the 1990s. The company has about eight employees and prints magazines.
Multi-use structure
The three-unit building at 1925 Reynolds contains a church, theater company and catering group. It formerly housed North Charleston's first real estate company.
Shorty's Cold Beer & Food
The bar at 1863 Reynolds has been on the corridor for two decades and will undergo some exterior upgrades.
Grifter
The motorcycle apparel company is at 1827 Reynolds. It was the first retail company to relocate to the street. The store also features a barbershop. Additionally, the building offers meeting space to an Alcoholics Anonymous group.
Vacant artist studio
The building at 1813 Reynolds formerly housed Park Circle Creative, but the artist studio closed up shop earlier this year. It's vacant with an open space that could serve a variety of uses.
Crazy Dutchman Catering
The company employs about 40 people who cater for weddings, rehearsals, Lowcountry boils, oyster roasts and other events. The company is based at 1823 Reynolds.
The Grand Rooster
The restaurant operates from the building at 1809 Reynolds, which formerly housed The CODfather, a fish and chips restaurant. The two-story building also hosts an all-female architecture firm.
LGBTQ services hub
The buildings at 1801 Reynolds formerly housed a bar before it was revamped to include the Alliance For Full Acceptance, an LGBTQ advocacy group; Charleston Pride, which spearheads the annual parade; and We are Family, which operates a thrift store.