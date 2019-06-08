A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about a home invasion shooting that left a teen boy with Down syndrome injured and led to the death of his dog earlier this month.
North Charleston police were called at 1:16 p.m. on June 1 to a report of a shooting at 1616 Marietta St., according to an incident report. At the scene, they spoke to a man who stated that two subjects kicked in a door and shot a dog.
Officers noted there were four juveniles present on the porch and found the dog on the floor inside suffering a gunshot wound, the report stated. An officer noticed there were numerous shell casings on the floor and on a couch.
Officers found the injured teen, a 17-year-old male, lying on his back on a bed, the report stated. The teen was bleeding from a wound to his right thigh and a tourniquet was applied.
Emergency medical services transported the teen to Medical University Hospital for treatment, the report stated.
The remaining juveniles at the residence told officers that two suspects came inside with guns and told them to get on the floor, the report stated. The suspects then shot the dog and their brother "for no reason."
One of the occupants came to officers with a safe and told them that the suspects were after what was inside, the report stated.
Among the safe's contents, according to the report, were:
- A white powdery substance.
- A grey powdery substance.
- A Smith and Wesson .357 revolver.
- A black, digital scale.
- A Royal Sovereign money counter.A ZOSI DVR.
- A quantity of MDMA, which is commonly known as ecstasy.
On Saturday, the Charleston Animal Society announced that a $5,000 reward would be offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the case.
The teen was recovering from his injury as of Saturday, according to a statement by the Animal Society.
"The dog, "Cowboy," received treatment at an emergency veterinary clinic, (and) suffered paralysis from the waist down," the Animal Society stated. "However, the gun blast damaged his spine to the point where he had to eventually be euthanized. "
The suspects are described as slender, black males in their mid to late 20s, according to the incident report. One of the suspects was wearing a white shirt and black pants while the other was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information on the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2863 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.