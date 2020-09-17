You are the owner of this article.
Reward increases to $13,000 in shooting death of 5-year-old Summerville girl

  • Updated
Italia press conference
Buy Now

Officials announced at a Thursday press conference a more than $11,000 reward for any information surrounding the death of 5-year-old Italia Graham. 

 Jerrel Floyd/Staff

Law enforcement officials increased the reward to over $10,000 for information that could lead to convicting the person responsible for fatally shooting 5-year-old Italia Graham in Summerville last month. 

On Aug. 6, Italia was playing in her Langely Drive home when several gunshots were fired from outside late that night. One of the bullets pierced the home's brick wall, hitting Italia. She passed away at Summerville Medical Center less than an hour later, according to the Dorchester County coroner. 

The following week, a candlelight vigil was organized in her memory. 

At a news conference Thursday in front of Italia's home, Summerville Police Chief Jon Rogers said there are people in the neighborhood and the surrounding area who know who killed Italia. 

"Now we need people to stand up and get us information," he said. 

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with the Summerville Police Department. Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to identifying, arresting and convicting those responsible for Italia's death. 

Rogers said Summerville native Gil Gatch is offering additional money for the reward, so the amount is likely to be around $13,000. 

"We are confident that there are individuals in our community that have information that's critical to the investigation," said Jeremy Godsave, a resident ATF agent. 

Anyone with information can call ATF at 888-283-8477, email TFTips@atf.gov or go through ReportIt app. Summerville police can be contacted at 843-285-7305, 843-285-7042 or through Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Reach Jerrel Floyd at 843-937-5558. Follow him on Twitter @jfloyd134.

Jerrel Floyd is an Alabama raised reporter who covers Summerville and Dorchester County for The Post and Courier.

