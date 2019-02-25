SUMMERVILLE — With a pavilion modeled after the old train depot and an entrance sign built with bricks from the town's 19th century road, this town's newly renovated Hutchinson Square pays homage to the past.
The park, located off South Main Street, has been transformed from a passive park into a community gathering place — all while recapturing history.
"Even though we’re the seventh-largest municipality (in the state), it's very important that we maintain our small-town feel," said Doyle Best, Summerville's park and recreation director. "We’re quite large, and we’re growing every day. But we still very much have that small town charm."
After completing its first phase of park renovations in 2016, which included clearing some vegetation and installing electrical and irrigation systems, the town is finishing its nine-month, $1.5-million second phase.
The efforts are part of a 30-year plan that seeks to preserve the the town's historic small-town charm while building for the future.
Summerville's downtown, which stretches from 2nd South Street to 5th North Street, and Cedar Street to Gum Street, is a hub of economic and social activity.
The area features more than 100 businesses including coffee shops, breweries, restaurants and wine stores. Activities like Third Thursdays draw thousands of guests to listen to music, dance and enjoy food from local vendors.
But community leaders said the square itself wasn't a spot that attracted residents.
“In retrospect, you can say it wasn’t as user-friendly," said Michael Lisle, executive director for Summerville DREAM. "It wasn’t a space you would come out, sit in and picnic, toss the Frisbee around."
Renovation efforts will help the park become more of a social hub. Its new pavilion and permanent bandstand offer space for special events, such as a summer concert series where residents could bring blankets and chairs and listen to live music.
To make the park more pedestrian-friendly, gravel paths were replaced with sidewalks. More benches were added, as was a fountain at the park's center. Oak trees planted inside the square will offer beauty and shade.
"The essence of revitalization is getting people back into downtown," Lisle said. "Getting them into spaces they can use. What this project has done is turn a space that was beautiful into a space that is now beautiful and functional."
Local businesses also should benefit.
Many Summerville residents work outside the municipality and often are less aware of what downtown businesses offer, Lisle said. Their commutes begin before shops open and don't end until many have closed. Doing events like a summer concert series would invite residents to reacquaint themselves with downtown, along with drawing people from outside Summerville.
"That’s a huge part of the revitalization effort," Lisle said, "getting our residents back into downtown."
The project had its challenges: Merchants feared that construction would harm business. Officials said public meetings to update business owners on the construction schedule helped ease those concerns.
Meanwhile, the park also pays homage to local history. During renovation efforts last summer, workers discovered beneath the parking lot thousands of bricks that officials determined were part of the original brick road that ran through town. The bricks held up to structural testing, and were incorporated in the park's fountain, entrance sign and walls.
The fountain itself recalls the square's beginnings in the 19th century, when its had a water feature. The sign was inspired by the archway that once spanned Main Street near U.S. Highway 78, while the pavilion is modeled after the train depot that stood near the square in the early 1900s.
Residents are glad that the town is resurrecting and reinterpreting its history. They say it is important that as Summerville continues to grow, it maintains its small-town feel.
“I’m so glad they saved the bricks," said Kay Vierra, who's lived Summerville for over 20 years. "Summerville is just expanding. But it's still got that hometown feel to it.”
People can experience the finished product at a special ribbon cutting at the park from 6-9 p.m. Friday.