The Rev. William Barber, president of the North-Carolina-based nonprofit Repairers of the Breach and architect of the Moral Monday Movement, will be at Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston for a 10 a.m. program Saturday commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Charleston Hospital Strike.
In recent years, Barber has led a revitalized and updated Poor People's Campaign, based on the principles first articulated by Martin Luther King Jr. The renewed campaign is a "national call for moral revival," according to Repairers of the Breach, which partners with the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights and Social Justice, the Popular Education Project, and hundreds of local and national partners. The goal is "to end systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, environmental destruction, and other injustices."
Saturday's free event, titled "Passing the Torch," is spearheaded by the South Carolina Poor People's Campaign. It includes an address by Barber in the morning followed by lunch and afternoon workshops. Participants will honor veterans of the 1969 hospital strike — some of whom will be present — and strive to draw comparisons between the struggles of yesteryear and today, according to organizers.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/2HNkFoK.