Retired AME Bishop Zedekiah L. Grady dies at 89 after life of ministry, civil rights

Bishop Zedekiah L. Grady, a champion for civil rights who pastored Charleston's historic Morris Brown AME for 19 years, died Sunday. He was 89.

Grady passed away after an 11-year struggle with Parkinson's disease.

He is remembered by loved ones as a gentle giant who gave spiritual leadership to his flock and addressed social issues. He took seriously his role as a minster, family man and community organizer.

“He gave his life for the church, for the community,” said Carrie Grady, Zedekiah's wife. “He always had the people at heart. He wasn’t rude. He wasn’t loud. He was quiet, easy going, soft-spoken. But whatever he said, he meant it.”

Zedekiah Grady's life has humble beginnings. A Florida native, Grady's father was a lumberman during the Great Depression. Grady would work after-school jobs to help his parents pay the bills.

After entering the ministry at his home church in Florida, Grady enrolled in South Carolina's Allen University, an AME school in Columbia. By 1962, Grady had become pastor of Morris Brown AME, located in downtown Charleston and one of the state's most prominent African American congregations.

Both a spiritual and practical leader, Grady spearheaded youth-centered initiatives, such as building an educational center and starting a kindergarten. The congregation grew and thrived under a pastor who tirelessly visited sick members and preached inspiring sermons.

The Rev. Carey Grady, who pastors Reid Chapel AME in Columbia, noted his father's work ethic. After church services, Zedekiah Grady would spend Sunday evenings preparing sermons for the following week. He'd then spend Mondays visiting members in hospitals.

Carey said his father embodied the scripture, his favorite verse found in Micah 6:8:

" ... and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy a, and to walk humbly with thy God?"

"He took the calling of preaching and pastoring seriously," Carey Grady said.

He was engaged in civil rights, leading Morris Brown during a time when African American struggles for equality were happening across the South. Grady was a key negotiator in the Charleston hospital workers strike, a nationally known labor and civil rights event that drew support from monumental leaders, like Coretta Scott King.

When area preachers were once arrested for attempting to integrate a hotel downtown, Grady worked with churches to raise bail money.

“Not only did he talk about civil rights; he was civil rights," said Felita Grady Hicks, Zedekiah's daughter.

Former Mayor Joe Riley recalled Grady as an important community figure, particularly in the era following integration.

“He was a go-to person for community progress," Riley said.

The pastor would rise through the ranks of the church. He served as a presiding elder before he was elected bishop in the AME church in 1992. He oversaw districts across the globe, including those in London, the Caribbean and Alabama.

Bishop Samuel L. Green Sr., who presides over South Carolina's 7th District, noted Grady's integrity. Truthful spiritual leaders are a treasure in a society where "it's hard to distinguish truth from fiction coming out of the mouths of leadership," Green said.

"It's hard to follow a person you can't trust," Green said. “Bishop Grady was one you could trust.”

