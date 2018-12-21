Residents of 19 units at a James Island condo community were ordered to evacuate their homes on Friday after engineers discovered structural damage.
Personnel from SKA Consulting Engineers informed the Charleston Building Inspections Division that structural damage to the floors at The Peninsula, 700 Daniel Ellis Drive, posed "an immediate threat to public safety," said Jack O'Toole, a city spokesman.
The order for residents in those 19 units to vacate will stand until further notice, O'Toole said.
A group of area hotels are offering "free transitional lodging," Friday and Saturday night to residents impacted by the evacuation order.
Further information about the damage and what caused it was not available.