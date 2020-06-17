Residents of Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor call on officials to act, improve conditions

Residents of Joseph Floyd Manor gathered outside the senior housing high-rise on the northern end of the Charleston peninsula on Wednesday afternoon to call on elected officials to act quickly to help them.

Inside the 12-story residential building, residents have continued to report poor living conditions, including rats, mice, bedbugs, cockroaches and other vermin. There is mold, drug dealing and violent crime that breaks out when some residents let outsiders in, residents say.

This week, a resident sent The Post and Courier a video of black water coming out of her kitchen faucet.

Ulric Michael Waldron, who serves as the president of the Joseph Floyd Manor Tenants Association, said he's been living in the building for three years, "and for two years, it's been hell."

Residents who wish to stay in the building, where rents are low and partly funded with federal dollars, should be allowed to stay. But officials should help others, like himself, who want other arrangements to find suitable and affordable housing that's free of mold, vermin and other hazards, Waldron said.

"I found a mouse in my apartment," he said. "I just caught him this morning. I'm tired of it."

Kwadjo Campbell, who volunteers to help the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which runs the building and other public housing units, called conditions at Joseph Floyd Manor the face of racial and income inequality in the Charleston area.

"This building has been here and in this condition for decades," Campbell said. "The community, the powers that be have known this. This place has been ignored, the residents have been ignored and they've been ignored because they're low income residents, predominantly African American residents."

The volunteer and former Charleston City Council member said he's seen elected officials trying to "pass the buck" and point fingers at each other and called on authorities to do everything they can to help residents and to do so quickly.

One resident, Charles Edwards, said he worries for the health and well-being of his 7-month-old daughter.

Charleston City Councilman Robert Mitchell, whose district includes Floyd Manor, said he's been calling for the building to be torn down for years and for residents to be taken care of.

The county Housing Authority needs to find a way to build new living facilities for the residents, move them into those new facilities and demolish the old building, Mitchell said.

"They're playing around with people's lives," he said. "This is very serious."

S.C. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, has also been calling on county officials to act quickly.

Representatives with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are scheduled to inspect the building in July, but that will be part of the long-term solution for residents, Gilliard said, adding that the tenants need help immediately. HUD officials have visited the building once since The Post and Courier first reported about deplorable conditions in the building last month.

Charleston County Council is schedule to meet Thursday to discuss "personnel issues" related to the county Housing Authority and its board of commissioners.

Shortly after residents finished speaking Wednesday afternoon, several lingered in front of the building, chatting among themselves.

As one woman described ongoing issues in her apartment, a small creature scurried near her leg. Some thought it was a lizard at first.

"That was a mouse," one man said.