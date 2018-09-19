The small town of Conway, predicted epicenter of the devastating floods to come, felt like a disaster zone Wednesday as residents and emergency crews scrambled back into flooded neighborhoods to rescue treasured belongings while the water receded temporarily.
Flash floods ebbed back into the swamps and rivers around the community, a lull before floodwaters from Hurricane Florence are expected to swell down the Waccamaw River from North Carolina later in the week. Forecasters expect floodwaters to creep up steadily in Conway until they reach a devastating 4 feet above the 17.9-foot record set after Hurricane Matthew.
Heath Guyton just moved into his rental house in January only to watch water rise from Crab Tree Swamp this week, flood his wide yard, fill his garage and approach his elevated first floor. Then it seeped back a few feet Wednesday, the river levels taunting him with the power they still held over him and others in his peaceful neighborhood of well-kept homes.
But even with the temporary receding, knee-high water still covered his lawn and engulfed his road in even deeper water, forcing officials to close it.
"We wanted to get some stuff out because it's supposed to come up even more over the next couple of days," he said.
On Wednesday, the water has retreated about 3 feet from where it was the day before.
That allowed a half-dozen National Guard crews from South Carolina and Tennessee, along with a Conway police officer to drive a high-water rescue vehicle to his street. They waded through almost waist-deep water past other drowning houses, their occupants already gone, and helped Guyton move out furniture and family photographs, even the family Bible.
Guyton had been renting while looking for a place to build. This second flooding in two years gives him pause.
"What I know is, where I'm going to build, it's going to be high and dry," Guyton said.
Slogging through water that smelled like damp dog poop, his mother-in-law helped move items out. She can't imagine what four more feet of water will look like.
"What they are predicting, we have never seen it that high before," Bonnie Trask said. "That is going to put it in the house. I am praying it doesn't but..."
'Scares you to death'
Emma Williams has lived in her pretty brick house since 1982. She's raised children there and mourned the death of her husband there.
Until Hurricane Matthew, she'd never seen floodwater rise up into her wide front lawn and into her carport. It rose that high again earlier this week but had receded Wednesday, so she hurried to move belongings.
She expects to be out of her house for at least a couple of weeks. Some in the neighborhood say months.
"They're projecting it's going to be higher than they've ever projected before," Williams said.
Now, she's contemplating her long-term options. Go or stay?
She loves her neighbors, loves the neighborhood. But FEMA officials told her that even after this deluge, the water is rising more generally, and it would only get worst.
"It scares you to death," she said. "I don't know what I'll do."
Here comes the flood
Guyton lives in a community around Trinity Methodist Church. President Trump made a surprise visit to see its streets on Wednesday as residents ferried out belongings. He arrived after the worst of the flooding shrunk back briefly.
Not far away, Nicole Pecoraro stood facing her garage, surveying what else she needed to try and cram into a U-Haul that proved too small for everything she wanted to rescue. She couldn't find any other U-Hauls in Conway and had to go out of town to find this one.
A life-sized Halloween witch stood on a black filing cabinet in the garage crammed with stuff that wouldn't fit into the moving truck.
"It's just horrible," said Pecoraro, a nurse. "But thank God we have some place to go."
Her landlord agreed to let her move with her children into another rental home. Pecoraro heard they might be out of their house for months.
By evening, as she prepared to pull out, the community fell quiet behind her. President Trump was gone. Most of the moving trucks were gone. The giant National Guard vehicles rumbled somewhere else.
But the waters would return, Friday or Saturday most likely.