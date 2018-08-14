Charleston police are investigating after an East Side resident fatally stabbed a burglary suspect during an altercation Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a home at 68 Amherst St., between Nassau and Hanover streets, on report of a burglary in progress.
The resident, identified in an incident report as 27-year-old John Leonard Naughton, told police a man forced his way inside his apartment. A fight broke out, during which Naughton stabbed the man with a knife, police said.
The alleged intruder died at the home of his wound. The man, a 38-year-old Charleston resident, was named in the police report but has not yet been identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Detectives continue to investigate the homicide. Naughton does not face charges at this time.
He does not have any criminal convictions in South Carolina, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.
The man suspected of breaking into the home has a criminal history that includes convictions of armed robbery, burglary, larceny, drug possession, shoplifting, obtaining property under false pretenses and entering premises after warning, according to SLED records.
Tuesday's killing marks the ninth homicide investigated by Charleston police this year and the 39th in the tri-county area.