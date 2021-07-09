Researchers detail findings of rare, white-skinned alligator hatchlings in Lowcountry

For decades, there were few detailed accounts or photos of rare, white-skinned alligators in coastal South Carolina.

But a Clemson University researcher who found six such American alligator hatchlings in the Lowcountry in 2014 has published what is believed to be the most detailed account of such a discovery to date.

Thomas Rainwater was working as a wildlife toxicologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Charleston when he and other biologists found the six rare hatchlings in an undisclosed location in the Lowcountry.

Someone had notified Rainwater and the other researchers after stumbling across them by accident.

He said such pigment-deficient animals have been found in South Carolina once before and also many years ago in Louisiana. But there had never been any real description of their habitat, what they were doing when they were found and their body conditions, among other details.

Leucistic alligators lack skin pigment and are about as rare as one in several million. Although they are both part of the same species seen across the Lowcountry, leucistic alligators are different from those that are albino in many ways.

For one, alligators that are albino have a pinkish skin color, while leucistic ones are snow white. And albino alligators tend to have pink eyes, but ones that are leucistic have darker blue eyes.

Since leucistic animals do not lose the genes for pigmentation, they may change their coloration throughout their lives, said South Carolina Aquarium Chief Veterinarian Shane Boylan.

Researchers found the six hatchlings in the Lowcountry on a cool day in March when they were likely coming out of a winter period of dormancy. They looked skinny and lethargic. A couple of normal hatchlings were with them.

"We knew they were not going to make it long because of that and their coloration," Rainwater said. "They were going to be too easy to be taken by predators."

Small size and coloration makes it easy for these alligators to be taken by predators, such as wading birds and snakes. Health issues associated with their skin condition, and the inability to thrive in captivity, also play a role in their short lifespans, said Rainwater, who now works as a research scientist with the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center and Clemson's Baruch Institute of Coastal Ecology and Forest Science.

"But if they can make it two or three years and get to 2 or 3 feet in length, then they can be able to take care of themselves and defend themselves," Rainwater said. "But the smaller ones, not many of them make it, regardless."

Leucistic alligators have become popular among reptile traders because of their unusual color. Rainwater said people spend thousands of dollars for the animals.

"So all of those things together contribute to the rarity of these animals in the wild," Rainwater said.

Although they are not dangerous to humans because they don't typically grow big, these reptiles are protected by the same state regulations as other alligators.

A state law on alligator management makes it unlawful to feed, entice or molest an alligator. People could face misdemeanor charges and a fine of at least $200, jail for up to 30 days, or both.