Rescuers help woman who fell 75 feet down Laurel Fork Falls, chopper flies her to safety

A woman was transported by helicopter on Sunday to Prisma Health Upstate in Greenville after she fell 75 feet down a remote waterfall north of Lake Jocassee.
Pickens County dispatch got a call shortly before 4 a.m. requesting a rescue at Laurel Fork Falls, officials said. The waterfall is in a "very remote area" near the border between Pickens and Oconee counties.
"After sending crews by ground in an all-terrain vehicle and by boat across Lake Jocassee and then hiking part of the Foothills Trail, crews finally made patient contact," officials said.
Rescuers worked to get to the woman, but several attempts to retrieve her failed and crews realized efforts could take "an extended amount of time," which the patient didn't have, officials said.
Crews had trained in the area many times and were familiar with its rough and steep terrain, officials said. They requested help from the S.C. Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, a joint effort between the National Guard and the S.C. State Fire's Emergency Response Team, which arrived within several hours with a Blackhawk helicopter.
The patient was loaded into a rescue stretcher and hoisted into the helicopter, officials said.
"Training and partnerships continue to create a more efficient response between agencies, serving the community," said Pierce Womack, Pickens County Emergency Management's deputy director. "We are appreciative of the volunteer workforce, who’s willing to respond at any time, to any location, no matter the circumstances."