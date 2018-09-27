Authorities on Thursday resumed their search for a missing boater after the watercraft he was on struck a bridge near Wallace Creek.

Charleston County deputies and the Coast Guard initially responded to a call Wednesday night, sometime before 10:30 p.m., that a man and a woman were "in distress after their boat struck a bridge structure," said Capt. Roger Antonio of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the woman made it to safety. She was not seriously injured, Antonio said.

Search teams from the Sheriff's Office, Coast Guard and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources were participating in the recovery efforts.

It was not immediately clear how the boat came to collide with the bridge structure.