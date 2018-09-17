Several recurring meetings were rescheduled for this week after the city suspended meetings for Hurricane Florence.
They are:
City of Charleston Real License Committee
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m., Wednesday
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown