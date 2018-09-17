pc-030618-ne-cityhall (copy)
Charleston City Hall, at 80 Broad St. downtown. File/Leroy Burnell/Staff

 file/Leroy Burnell lburnell@postandcourier.com

Several recurring meetings were rescheduled for this week after the city suspended meetings for Hurricane Florence. 

They are: 

City of Charleston Real License Committee

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

