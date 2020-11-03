Republican L.C. Knight leads in votes for Dorchester Sheriff race, results still pending

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County Republican Sheriff L.C. Knight was poised to win another term on Tuesday, easily outlasting Democratic challenger Trumaine Moorer with 60 percent of the vote, based on unofficial returns.
Moorer, a former St. George police lieutenant, had 39 percent.
But those are just the votes officials were able to count from machines. Earlier Tuesday the Dorchester County Election Commission learned that its 15,000 absentee ballots were sent out with a printing error. That error prevented the ballots from being scanned on Tuesday.
Around 13,500 of those ballots that were returned have to be counted later this week.
Knight has been sheriff since 2009. Prior to his current position he was a Dorchester County magistrate and captain with the State Law Enforcement Division.
Moorer is a lieutenant in the College of Charleston's Department of Public Safety. He formerly served as a member of the St. George Town Council and a deputy under former Dorchester County Sheriff John Sutherland.
In other races, with 99 percent of returns counted, unofficial election results in Dorchester County were:
In the state House of Representatives District 94 seat around Summerville, Republican Gil Gatch led Democrat Patricia Cannon by a 64 percent to 36 percent margin.
In House District 97 in the St. George area, incumbent Republican Mandy Kimmons led Democrat Ronee DeCanio with 64 percent of the vote to DeCanio's 36 percent.
In the state Senate District 38 around Summerville, incumbent Republican Sean Bennett led Democrat John Lowe by a 62 percent to 38 percent margin.
The results are unofficial until certified on Friday at 10 a.m.