Republican incumbents in Charleston County brush off opponents in Tuesday's primary

Republican challengers in Charleston County primary elections had a rough night Tuesday, when both the incumbents seeking re-election brushing off their opponents by large margins, in one state House and one County Council race.

The remaining Charleston County GOP primaries set the field of candidates for a number of open seats in the General Assembly and one on County County that will be decided in November, as well as in a special election in August.

In one contest for an open South Carolina House seat, voters had to cast ballots in two primary contests Tuesday,because Rep. Peter McCoy had resigned to become U.S. Attorney.

One primary was to determine the candidates for an Aug. 11 special election to serve out the remainder of McCoy's House District 115 term to the end of this year. The other primary was to select candidates for the Nov. 3 general election for a full two-year term representing most of James Island, Folly Beach, Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island.

In both cases, the GOP candidates were former three-term Charleston City Councilwoman Kathleen Wilson, who is a Charleston Water System commissioner and was the first South Carolina resident to swim the English Channel, and former James Island Town Councilman Josh Stokes, an Eagle Scout who sings in the Charleston Men’s Chorus and co-founded a law firm with McCoy.

With all precincts reporting, except for provisional and failsafe ballots, Stokes was the winner with 52 percent of the vote to Wilson's 48 percent. The unofficial results were similar in the primary for the Aug. 11 special election.

East of the Cooper River, two primaries helped determine the Republican candidates for the state House seats that serve most of Mount Pleasant.

The House District 112 seat also represents Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms, and it's an open seat because IOP Republican Mike Sottile decided to not seek re-election after serving since 2008.

The Republican candidates in the House 112 primary were former Mount Pleasant Councilman Joe Bustos and Sullivan's Island Councilman Ryan Buckhannon. For Bustos, it was a bid to return to public office after Mount Pleasant voters declined to re-elect him to Town Council last year, when he came in fifth in a race for four seats.

Tuesday night with all precincts reporting, unofficial results showed Bustos winning with 54 percent of the vote, including winning the majority of the vote on Sullivan's Island.

Most of the remainder of Mount Pleasant and the southern tip of the Charleston peninsula fall in District 110, where incumbent Rep. William Cogswell of Charleston was seeking a third two-year term, opposed in the GOP primary by Rouzy Vafaie.

With all precincts reporting, unofficial results showed Cogswell cruising to an easy win with 80 percent of the vote.

Republicans were competing in two primaries for seats on Charleston County Council; one for the open West Ashley and North Charleston District 6 seat created by Vic Rawl's decision to retire from office, the other a challenge to incumbent Brantley Moody's bid for a second term representing West Ashley's District 7.

For County Council District 6, unofficial results showed Darryl Ray Griffin, general manager at Neal Brothers, defeating veterinarian LaDon Paige. With all precincts reporting, Griffin had 72 percent of the vote.

County Councilman Brantley Moody was among the incumbents who shrugged off a primary challenge.

In County Council District 7, with all precincts reporting, unofficial results showed Moody soundly defeating Sheryl Irwin with 81 percent of the vote.