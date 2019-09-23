A child who died Saturday after being pulled from a pond in North Charleston was presumably able to open the unlocked door of her apartment while her father slept, according to a police report Monday.

Officers were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. to 7950 Crossroads Drive for a report of a child who had fallen into a pond, according to the North Charleston Police Department's incident report. A witness described seeing something in the pond and realized it was a child floating in the water.

The child was later identified as 2-year-old Ja’Naiyah Holt.

The girl was transported to Trident Medical Center but died later Saturday night, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. Her cause of death is pending autopsy.

Police were able to find Ja’Naiyah's father, who told officers he had a friend over at the apartment who left around 3:30 p.m., the report said.

"The father stated he saw the victim in the apartment sleeping around the same time and he went to sleep too," the report said.

The apartment's door was closed but wasn't locked, the report said.

Ja’Naiyah hadn't ever been able to open the door and go outside on her own, the report said.