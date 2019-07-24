Five months after a man in a rural Berkeley County community opened fire on multiple sheriff's deputies and was thought to have been killed during a back-and-forth gun battle, a new report by state investigators says Joseph Hart died by suicide — not by the cops who also shot him.

On Wednesday, the State Law Enforcement Division released a comprehensive report, which included a full chronology of the events that unfolded that afternoon and determinations from a coroner's report. The coroner's ruling on the manner of death for Hart, 50, was previously unreported. He also was found to be under the influence of drugs, including amphetamine and methamphetamine, according to the report.

On the afternoon of Feb. 26, a Berkeley County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to make a traffic stop near Waterfowl Lane in Huger after a resident reported that Hart, who lived nearby, had been speeding on the gravel road. But when the deputy exited his cruiser after following the man into the driveway at 914 Waterfowl Lane, Hart opened fire with a handgun, authorities said.

The deputy then ducked for cover behind his vehicle as a barrage of bullets tore through his Sheriff's Office SUV, at first from a handgun before Hart switched to a high-powered rife. A 90-minute standoff ensued.

Dashcam footage from the first sheriff's cruiser on scene shows the entirety of the chaotic and volatile confrontation that one witness described as "World War III."

In the footage, obtained by The Post and Courier, Hart is seen darting and ducking around the green Jeep Cherokee in the driveway, all the while screaming at the deputy.

"I'm gonna kill ya, boy!" Hart shouts at the deputy shortly before the armored vehicle rolls in to intervene.

In the moments before the standoff between Hart and law enforcement, tension had boiled over between Hart and a neighbor. When the neighbor confronted him about speeding on the gravel, Hart became agitated and pulled a handgun from a holster on his waist.

"Sick and tired of you mother (expletive) telling me what to do!" he said to the neighbor. Shortly after, the neighbor called police.

The violent confrontation reached its end after an armored vehicle and a SWAT team arrive, with the armored vehicle getting between Hart and the deputy's cruiser. The deputy moved to safety, and the SWAT team and other deputies zeroed in on Hart who, from behind a shed, appeared to be surrendering as he raised one of his arms into the air. But then his other arm, according to the report, reached for a handgun on the ground and trained it on the officers and then himself.

He shot himself in the head, according to the SLED, just before the officers fired as well. A Charleston County Sheriff's Department helicopter whirring directly above captured the incident from an aerial camera, according to the report.

Even with the release of the SLED report on Wednesday, what remains unclear is Hart's motive in instigating the attack on the deputy. Hart had been living inside the Jeep for three weeks with the permission of the woman who owned the residence, the report said.

What's not clear, however, is their relationship to one another, other than they were acquainted and she sometimes allowed him to stay on her property. The woman, according to the report, also told investigators Hart was a self-employed carpenter, had been estranged from his family for two decades and seemed perpetually sad. He'd also told the woman that the members of the secretive Free Masons society were "after him," the report said.

Immediately after the shooting ended, Hart lay motionless as authorities moved in to secure his weapons and determine whether they could revive him. Authorities tried to provide on-scene treatment, but he was already gone. A single bullet cartridge, investigators wrote in their report, dangled from the necklace Hart wore.