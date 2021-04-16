Report confirms fears SC remains dangerous for women, trans and disabled people

Data compiled from South Carolina programs for survivors of domestic and sexual violence confirms leaders' suspicions: While women statewide face a high risk of assault, marginalized groups are especially impacted.

According to data released April 16, the Palmetto State's resource organizations saw an increase in new clients between 2014 and 2018.

Of the new clients at sexual assault crisis centers, more than one-third were Black.

While the data didn't specifically address transgender survivors' access to services, leaders of the involved organizations worry the lack of shelters and crisis centers which specifically cater to transgender survivors have compounded the high rate of violence leveled at trans women. Traditional shelters, segregated by gender, are often inaccessible to transgender and gender-nonconforming survivors.

“It is important to understand the intersectionality of these issues," said Melissa Moore, the Lowcountry manager for the Women's Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN).

"Violence against transgender women, for example, can often go unrecognized by the larger community, especially when they are regularly misgendered in police and media reports," she added. "We know that there have been four documented homicides of transgender women since 2018, but this number may not represent the whole, due to the limitations of reporting.”

Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that adults with disabilities make up just over 26 percent of the state's population, a number that hovers slightly above the national average. In light of the Vera Institute of Justice's estimate that people with disabilities are three times as likely than others to face violent crimes, South Carolina agencies are trying to make their services more accessible.

Able South Carolina CEO Kimberly Tissot has partnered her organization, a a cross-disability non-profit that offers independent living services, with the S.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) to help.

Their new investments include American Sign Language interpretation services, improved website accessibility, staff training and hosting an annual conference.

“Our partnership with Able-SC is a critical piece in building equal access to services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence who are also living with a disability — whether that is in the aftermath of a violent assault or when trying to leave an abusive relationship," SCCADVASA Executive Director Sara Barber said.

"All survivors should have access to the services they need for healing and safety; our work is to ensure this is possible,” she said.