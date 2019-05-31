Commuting on the Wando River bridge may get more complicated in the coming weeks.
South Carolina's Department of Transportation announced Friday that work on the James B. Edwards Bridge will begin sometime in June.
SCDOT expects up to six weekends where one or more lanes will be closed starting late Friday evening and reopening early Monday morning before rush hour.
The exact dates that construction will start and lane closures will begin has not been announced, according to SCDOT District Engineer Kevin Turner.
Turner said the public will know about two weeks before the lane closures are expected to happen.
While most of the work will happen inside the bridge, drivers will see barrier walls and signage placed on various lanes. Truck lanes will be closed during construction.
"Construction projects have a lot of moving parts," Turner said. "We'll let the public know what's happening."
The James B. Edwards Bridge has had numerous allegations of shoddy workmanship and design defects in its relatively short history. The span ended up opening two years behind schedule in 1991.
Only four years after it opened, its aluminum expansion joints began failing, damaging cars passing over the bridge. The joints were replaced. But inspections over the years repeatedly noted problems with the bridge’s joints, along with cracks, chipping and other issues.
In May 2018, a primary support cable snapped. National experts later determined corrosion from water seeping through the bridge’s concrete deck caused the incident. DOT officials made the initial announcement on the upcoming construction plans in January.
An estimated 35,000 motorists cross the Wando Bridge on an average day.