Repair work will close Bushy Park Road railroad crossing for two days

The railroad crossing on Bushy Park Road will be closed from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

Crews will be repairing a defect on the crossing, which is near Cypress Gardens Road.

Berkeley County officials did not have any information on the nature of the defect. A spokeswoman for Southern Commercial Development, which handles traffic control and detour signage for CSX Railroad's crossing closures, said the company hadn't given details on the defect.

Officials suggested Red Bank Road as a possible detour from the crossing.

Weather conditions could change how long the crossing is closed, officials said.