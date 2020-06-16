Rep. Jim Clyburn will try to add 'Charleston loophole' provision into police reform bill

Last year, Democratic U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham stood in Emanuel AME Church and celebrated House passage of a bill that would close the "Charleston loophole" by extending the length of time for background checks on guns.

It was at that same church, five years ago Wednesday, that Dylann Roof shot and killed nine African Americans during a Bible study with a gun that activists and lawmakers claim he shouldn't have been in possession of given his criminal history.

Clyburn and Cunningham's bill has sat in the Republican-controlled Senate, untouched.

On Tuesday, Clyburn, the House majority whip, told The Post and Courier in a conference call he will try to get the loophole wording added to a police reform bill going through the House. The bill has gained momentum amid protests sparked by George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

"I am going to make the try to have this loophole addressed in this bill, if there's an opening to do so," Clyburn said. "It may be possible in this climate to get it included in the negotiated bill."

A background check was pending for Roof after he purchased a .45-caliber handgun months before the church shooting. But because it took more than three days to be complete, the firearms dealer let him walk away with the gun.

The sequence has been called the "Charleston loophole" by lawmakers and gun-reform advocates.

The loophole bill passed the Democrat-controlled House in February 2019 on a 228-198 vote. Clyburn said the proposal could see a second life in the police reform bill and the national dialogue leaning toward more progressive reforms.

"This event five years ago that led to us seeking and getting this legislation getting through the House, it started a period of reassessment," Clyburn said. "We are where we are today because of what started in the basement of Emanuel AME Church."

The House Judiciary Committee is set to review the police reform bill Wednesday. Last week, Clyburn said there are at least 220 co-sponsors for the bill.

Cunningham, D-Charleston, joined Clyburn in pushing for action on the bill last year. In a phone call with Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control, he said the need to close the loophole is more important amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Fears have led to a increase in gun sales" which he said have placed a burden on the background check system, he said.

In March, at the start of the pandemic's rise in the U.S. the federal government conducted 3.7 million background checks on gun buyers, according to Barron's. It beat the previous high of 3.3 million set in December 2015.

Under current law, commercial firearms transactions cannot proceed until a background check clears. But, if it's not completed within three days, the Federal Firearms License can go ahead with the transfer.

The National Rifle Association, a gun rights advocacy group, has been a staunch opponent of measures to close the "Charleston loophole" as well as other reforms.

"The Charleston case would not have been prevented by lengthening the 3 day proceed to sale provision," a post on the gun lobby's website states. "To the contrary, doing so would result in arbitrary delays affecting the rights of millions of people every year and make it more difficult for law-abiding Americans to defend themselves and their families."

The Rev. Sharon Risher, who lost a mother, two cousins and a childhood friend during the Emanuel AME shooting, disagreed.

"In recent weeks, I've been thinking about everyone we lost that day," Risher said on the phone call. "Their lives and their deaths are not so different from George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others killed by systemic racism in the country."