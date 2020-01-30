Judy Scott, the mother of the unarmed black man who was shot and killed by a white North Charleston police officer nearly five years ago, died Tuesday at age 76.

Scott's son, Walter, 50, was shot several times in the back in 2015 in a case that drew national and international attention.

During the investigation and trial, Judy Scott and her family called for justice for Walter. At the trial, she publicly forgave Michael Slager, the police officer, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her son's death. She was guided by her faith, she said.

When she stood before the court as Slager's sentence was delivered, Scott showed photos of family reunions that now had to take place without her son. She looked into Slager's eyes and said, "I forgive you."

"God loves us all, no matter what we've done," Scott said at the sentencing.

"Judy Scott was quite simply a remarkable woman," Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said in a social media post. "This community still does not quite understand how fortunate we are and how grateful we should be that Miss Judy was the matriarch who not only led her family to peace, but who also led the rest of us."

Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, said on Twitter, "She lost her son, but shared with us all her wisdom and grace."

"Judy Scott helped hold our state together during one of its most trying times in recent history. In losing her son Walter, she firmly held onto her faith," State Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg shared on Twitter. He represented the Scott family in their lawsuit.

Arrangements are being handled by Dickerson Mortuary in North Charleston.

This story is developing so please check back for updates later.