Move Crab Bank to keep from silting nearby Shem Creek with erosion from the renourished bird rookery.
That's the gist of a study produced by engineers hired by the town of Mount Pleasant that suggests re-positioning the 28-acre bank closer to the mouth of Charleston Harbor from where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed to place it.
The Army Corps' plan already places the rookery farther out in the channel than where its remnants now sit. The Mount Pleasant proposal nudges it a little closer to where its engineers say the bank, created by dredge soils, originally was placed.
Key voices might be onboard with the idea.
"Our study showed it would create a bank with a longer lifespan, with virtually no impact on the shipping channel and negligible silting," Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said.
Conservationists agree with few qualms.
"This is not a huge event that would in any way impact the timeline or the benefits of the (renourishment) project," Lisa Turnasky, chief conservation officer for the Coastal Conservation League, said.
The league is one of six coastal groups that formed the South Carolina Coastal Bird Conservation Program, partnering with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. They raised $1.4 million to renourish the bank. The program plans to keep working on other protection efforts.
The Army Corps' Charleston District office agreed to consider the Mount Pleasant plan, once it was done.
"Analyzing the results of both (the Army Corps and town) numerical models will be the first step in determining whether there is a clear and compelling scientific reason for considering a change in plan that would deliver the same quantity and quality of environmental benefits as the approved plan," said Army Corps spokeswoman Glenn Jeffries.
The Crab Bank rookery was once an eye-catching crowd of shorebirds nesting by the hundreds in the harbor close to the Mount Pleasant side. It was considered a critical mid-state link among a handful of publicly owned and protected rookery islands in South Carolina for threatened species of shorebirds.
But over the past 25 years, erosion from the seas, storms and ship wakes have reduced it in size from more than 18 acres of nesting high ground to less than one acre.
Last summer, no birds nested.
The plan is to renourish the bank with 660,000 cubic yards of the soils dredged during the Charleston Harbor deepening project now under way.
Some of the sand lost to erosion apparently sifts in the tides along the bottom toward Shem Creek, less than a quarter mile away. Getting in and out of the creek already means weaving around sand bars that occasionally strand boats, even though the creek was dredged as recently as 2014.
Conservation and birding interests have pushed hard for the renourishment. Shem Creek recreational and commercial fishing interests worry the current plan will exacerbate the silting.
Shem Creek is Mount Pleasant's iconic fishing dock hub, tourist destination, restaurant row and residential area. Many of the boaters who go to see the rookery launch from the creek. The environs are valuable enough that the town committed $100,000 for the study.
"We have seen, all of us amateurs, which direction Crab Bank is moving," Haynie said. The town is hoping to work out an agreement with the Army Corp, but will protect its investment, he said.
"We're asking the government to respond to a plan that takes all the negatives off the table," he said. "We have a bound duty to put the town's interests forward. The viability and navigability of Shem Creek is a primary interest."