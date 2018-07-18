FOLLY BEACH — Gary needed a lift out of his bin, but once he was out and saw how close he was to home, he started squirming.
The sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle came a long way from the muddy marsh on Pawleys Island where kayakers found him more than a year ago.
Gary was one of three sea turtles given a new lease on life as they were returned to the sea by the S.C. Aquarium on Wednesday morning at Folly Beach County Park. More than 100 people lined up on the beach to see the aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center's last public release of the year.
Gary's return to the sea was followed closely by Buckbeak and Farrah, two juvenile Kemp's ridley sea turtles — the rarest of all sea turtle species.
"Have a good life," one child yelled as the turtles were returned to the water.
Gary weighs more than 100 pounds and was the largest of the three. A handful of people were needed to carry his bin to the water. Buckbeak and Farrah were smaller and could be carried by one person.
On their way to the water, each of the Kemp's ridley got their own time in the spotlight. Buckbeak took a tour along the right line of children waiting to see the turtles return home, while Farrah greeted the left side. Children held paintings they'd made of each turtle and signs, one of which read "Yayayayay."
Buckbeak and Farrah arrived at the Sea Turtle Care Center within two days of each other in May. A surf fisherman on Sullivan's Island accidentally hooked Buckbeak, who was quickly brought to the center for treatment. Farrah was in a similar situation on Isle of Palms.
The return of Gary, Buckbeak and Farrah to the ocean brings the total number of sea turtles rehabilitated and released by the center to 259.