The historic Monrovia Union Cemetery is a treasured memorial among African-American families in Charleston and North Charleston. Any number have loved ones or forebears buried there.
But the graves are floating out of the saturated ground.
State Rep. Wendell Gilliard on Tuesday reacted sharply by contacting state agencies, state attorneys, Gov. Henry McMaster's office and city officials. He has scheduled a meeting with the cemetery's governing board. Gilliard wants to suspend burials at Monrovia until long-standing flooding problems can be reconciled to the families' satisfaction.
That won't be easy.
"There are mixed emotions. Some want to stay. Some want their loved ones removed," Gilliard, D-Charleston, said as he stood Tuesday among some 40 people checking on their family sites.
"People were on top of graves crying," he said.
More than 1,000 tombstones rise from the cemetery off Oceanic Street in the low-lying Charleston Neck Area. Alongside, a drainage creek feeds the nearby Ashley River. When tide or rains flood the river, drainage backs up throughout the area.
On Tuesday, the Ashley was flooded in a December already wet from heavy rains. In spots, the cemetery was flooded and in others the soil squished underfoot.
"Some of the caskets are floating out of the ground," said Ade Ofunniyin, the Gullah Society founder, who has family in Monrovia and had just returned from the cemetery.
"I don't know what we can do about it, it's such a low-lying area. But I do think it's important we try to do something," Ofunniyin said.
The cemetery, though, is little regulated.
The S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation doesn't license the site because it's private and doesn't receive continuing payments from families, according to a spokeswoman.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has no jurisdiction because there are no health problems associated with the floating graves, according to a spokesman.
The cemetery is owned by Bryan McNeal, according to a non-profit registration with the S.C. Secretary of State's office. The address is listed as the W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home in Charleston.
A person who answered the phone Tuesday said the owner would have no comment before hanging up.
The cemetery dates to the post-Emancipation era of the 1870s.
"The question is where do we go from here," Gilliard said Tuesday. "It's just disgusting what I saw here today. It's disgusting to the families, embarrassing to the city of Charleston and the state. One of these agencies is going to have to come through for the people here. That's the bottom line."